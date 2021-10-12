When will rain return to the Bay Area?

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Bay Area has seen some sunny, beautiful weather so far during the month of October but when will the rain return?

According to the National Weather Service, above-normal precipitation is expected late next week. An eight to 14-day outlook was released for Oct. 19 to Oct. 25.

The Northern California area, including the Bay Area, has a 50% chance of rain during that week, according to the NWS.

The @NWSCPC latest 8-14 day outlook is leaning toward favored odds of much welcomed, above normal precipitation in #NorCal late next week. Stay tuned for more updates! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Xq5Qbycaf5 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 12, 2021

Bay Area residents can expect warmer temperatures through the week and into the weekend. Some areas will rise into the 80s with sunny skies.

On Tuesday, the NWS Bay Area issued a Frost Advisory for Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco, and Lake San Antonio. It will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the low 30s making it colder for those without shelter, pets, and livestock.

Frost Advisory has been added for Wednesday morning for the southern Salinas Valley. Bundle up and make sure to protect your pets, livestock and sensitive plants! #CaWx pic.twitter.com/vDw3ksQUOa — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 12, 2021

Cooler, wet temperatures are on the way so get out those fall sweaters and umbrellas.