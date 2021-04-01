When will the Bay Area heatwave end?

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It has been hot and sunny across the Bay Area, but how long will this warm weather stick around?

Looks like we will start to see a cooling trend into the weekend.

Cool coastal air will sweep into the Bay Area as early as Thursday afternoon, cooling things down for the coast first along with a rush of fog.

Friday temperatures are expected to remain warm with a high of 77 but come Saturday, things will begin to cool down.

Late Wednesday night, the National Weather Service tweeted that SFO hit another record reaching 81 degrees. The last record was 80 degrees in 2011.

Breaking news….We set another record today. After 5 pm, SFO hit 81° breaking the prior record in 2011 of 80°. Salinas Airport was the other record of 87° today breaking 86° in 2001. #cawx — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) April 1, 2021

By next week, we are looking at even cooler temperatures with highs falling sharply into the 60’s and rain looking likely to start the week.