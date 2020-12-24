White Christmas: Snowstorm expected in Sierra

SIERRA NEVADA, Calif. (KRON) – A Christmas storm is headed to the Northern California mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Hazardous Sierra travel conditions will start Friday night and continue through Saturday morning.

NWS officials are highly discouraging traveling.

“If you must travel, carry chains, extra food & water, & warm clothes,” they said. say to prepare for travel delays, chain controls, and slick roads.”

Mountain locations will see a white Christmas with new snow falling.

