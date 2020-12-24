White Christmas: Snowstorm expected in Sierra

SIERRA NEVADA, Calif. (KRON) – A Christmas storm is headed to the Northern California mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Hazardous Sierra travel conditions will start Friday night and continue through Saturday morning.

NWS officials are highly discouraging traveling.

“If you must travel, carry chains, extra food & water, & warm clothes,” they said. say to prepare for travel delays, chain controls, and slick roads.”

Extra Extra, hot off the press! Here are the latest #snow cross section for the upcoming holiday winter storm. The snow starts falling on Friday and continues through Saturday morning. If traveling please check the road conditions before heading out! 1/x #cawx #KnowBeforeYouGo pic.twitter.com/zA3wOWD0lh — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 23, 2020

Heavy snow returns to the NorCal mountains Friday – Saturday. Be prepared for major travel delays, chain controls, & slick roads. If you must travel, carry chains, extra food & water, & warm clothes. Travel is HIGHLY DISCOURAGED! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/AGQ9PUcKZX — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 23, 2020

Mountain locations will see a white Christmas with new snow falling.

A #Christmas storm is headed our way and will bring wet weather to #Norcal. Mountain locations will see a #WhiteChristmas with new snow falling! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/7mgDNYOgHu — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 23, 2020

