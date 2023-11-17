SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — More rain is headed to the Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service. Widespread rainfall is expected to begin Friday afternoon and continue overnight.

The wet weather will be accompanied by windy and cold conditions, according to the KRON4 Weather Anchor Gayle Ong.

“Expect breezy conditions as this cold front moves through,” Ong advised. “Highs during the day will range from the upper 60s to low 70s.”

This latest wet weather system will bring a chance for thunderstorms beginning Friday afternoon and lasting through Saturday afternoon. The NWS advises drivers to plan for wet roads and allow for more time to travel.

Isolated showers across the Bay Area Friday morning will give way to heavier rainfall before a break in the evening hours. More rain is expected overnight.

Chances for rain will diminish into Saturday night.

How much rain will we get?

The National Weather Service Bay Area is anticipating the following rainfall amounts between now through Sunday morning:

0.30″ to 0.60″: Santa Clara Valley, Interior East Bay, Northern Salinas Valley, San Benito County

0.61″ to 1.00″: San Francisco, San Mateo Coast, Oakland, East Bay Hills, San Mateo County, lower elevations of Santa Cruz County, Southern Salinas Valley

1.01″ to 1.50″: Santa Cruz mountains, North Bay counties

1.51″ to 2.25″: Higher elevations of the Big Sur Coast, as well as the highest peaks of the North Bay and Santa Cruz Mountains

The NWS advises the following precautions ahead of Friday’s rain event:

Clean gutters/drains of leaves

Plan on wet roadways

Allow for extra travel time

Leave extra space between vehicles

When thunder roars, go indoors

“Remember to please take it slow on the roads and plan for more travel time,” Ong advises.

How long will the rain last?

The band of rain pushing across the region Friday afternoon and evening is expected to be steadier when compared to Thursday’s isolated and scattered rain showers.

According to KRON4’s Gayle Ong, the rain should move out by Sunday.

“We dry and warm up on Sunday as a ridge of high pressure builds in our region,” Ong said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.