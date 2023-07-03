(KRON) — With the nation’s birthday approaching, many around the Bay Area plan to watch fireworks shows taking place across the region. However, San Francisco’s famous fog could play spoiler.

KRON4 Chief Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow says fog is expected Tuesday night, and it could impact fireworks shows.

“Just in time for the 4th of July, our California fog will come rolling back in and likely affect some local fireworks displays,” Karnow said. “Fireworks displays in San Francisco and Berkeley and Oakland could see their fireworks shrouded in low clouds and fog.”

Karnow says fog is expected to cloud the area Tuesday morning before clearing up for much of the afternoon. However once the evening rolls around, the fog is expected to roll back in.

Fog is no stranger to 4th of July fireworks shows in San Francisco. According to Pat Dyas, who produces the city’s fireworks show, the 2022 show was significantly impacted, and there will be plans in place this year to mitigate the fog’s effect.

“We really got hammered with the fog last year,” he said. “So what we’ve done is we have filled in the lower level so we have items that will fire from the barge that will work up to 200 feet and fill in that lowest canopy, then we have 3-inch shells that go to 300 feet and then all the way up to well over 1000 feet.”

Karnow says other areas could avoid the fog. South Bay cities and East Bay towns farther inland past Oakland and Berkeley will be in good position to get clear skies.

“Most of the valleys should be clear for the fireworks. East Bay cities like Livermore, Concord, Danville should be warm and clear,” Karnow said. “The Santa Clara Valley should be a great place to see fireworks too without having to worry about fog.”

As for the temperatures, Karnow says to expect cool weather along the coast and a slightly warmer farther inland.

“Temperatures along the coast will be cool with mid to upper 50s while many inland areas will be warm with upper 60s to low 70s at 9 PM tomorrow night,” he said.