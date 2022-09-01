SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Karl The Fog is not invited to Labor Day weekend festivities in San Francisco this year. Sunny skies are forecast to turn up the heat in the city.

The hottest heat wave of the year arrived in the Bay Area on Thursday and temperatures will continue rising even higher through the holiday weekend.

San Francisco’s highs will climb into the high-70s on Saturday and Sunday before topping 80-degrees on Monday and Tuesday, according to KRON4’s 7-day forecast.

The first week of September is historically a hot time of year in the city. On Labor Day of 2017, San Francisco recorded its highest temperature on record — 106 degrees!

This weekend, Urban Heat Watch volunteers will drive around neighborhoods with heat sensors attached to their vehicles. The community heat mapping project will gather micro climate data to see how heat is distributed in San Francisco on especially hot days.

The heat wave will be downright scorching if you leave the coast and venture inland between now and through next week. Some inland areas will swelter between 100-108 degrees.

“It will be nice out at the coast, it will be 60s and 70s. Inland, we’re talking 105, 108, crazy numbers,” KRON4 meteorologist Kyla Grogan said.

And there’s no relief from the heat in sight. Bay Area weather will remain toasty for at least the next seven days, Grogan said. “Heat, heat, and more heat. I don’t see where we get back to normal yet,” she said.