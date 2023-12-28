SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — New Year’s Eve is just days away. As a weather system batters the Northern California coast with dangerous waves, flood advisories, and approaching rain, the question many people are asking is will the weather be clear enough on Sunday to see the NYE fireworks over the Bay?

With one weather system moving out and another set to move in, it’s unclear whether conditions will be clear enough to view the fireworks Sunday.

“The good news is that it looks like our storm system Friday into Saturday will clear us in time for New Year’s Eve,” said KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan. “The bad news is that a second system that will ultimately head south of us will usher in some clouds on Sunday as it passes us by offshore.”

But, according to Grogan, that doesn’t necessarily mean it will be too cloudy to watch the fireworks.

“It is always a tricky forecast for New Year’s Eve in the Bay Area usually because of the fog,” she said. “But this year, our successive storm systems will be the clear sky killer. So, prepare for a cloudy night with temps in the 50s on Sunday evening.”

With the fast-evolving situation of Bay Area weather this week, much can change between now and Sunday night. According to Grogan, clear skies above the Bay are not out of the question.

“If we get a little clearing, we will be very lucky and while I wouldn’t count on it, I will be here crossing my fingers along with you, with the hopes that we catch a break!” she said.

Starting at 11:30 p.m., KRON4 will begin its broadcast of “KRON4 New Years Live,” with hosts Grant Lodes and Justine Waldman. The show will feature the spectacular fireworks display over the San Francisco Bay at midnight.

It will also feature magician Andrew Evans from the Magic Patio in San Francisco and a special performance from the cast of “Dear San Francisco” from Club Fugazi. “KRON4 New Years Live” will also be available to stream on kron4.com.