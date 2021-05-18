Wind advisory: Brace for strong winds across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Bay Wednesday 5 p.m. through Thursday 5 a.m. because of gusts that could reach speeds of up to 50 mph.

Northwest winds will pick up Wednesday evening for most areas along the central coast.

Strongest gusts will be felt in higher terrain and in the North Bay.

⚠Wind Advisory ⚠



This, unfortunately, won’t result in any chance of rainfall but will keep temperatures from becoming too warm, only rising into the 60’s and 70’s with a couple of low 80’s furthest inland.

