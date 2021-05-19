Wind gusts reach over 50 mph in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Bay Area is getting slammed by windy weather on Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, gusts of wind at SFO reached 53 miles per hour.

Whoa, winds are ramping up. SFO gusting to 53 mph! — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) May 19, 2021

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. on Wednesday until 5 a.m. on Thursday.

It was issued for the North Bay Mountains, parts of San Francisco, East Bay Hills, Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Cruz Mountains, Diablo and Gabilan Mountains.

Winds are expected to reach 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph.

The NWS advises residents in those areas to secure any loose objects outdoors.

Be careful as tree limbs could blow down and cause drivers of high profile vehicles or pulling trailers some difficulty.