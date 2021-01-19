Windstorm rips through Bay Area causing major damage

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Strong winds have continued across the Bay Area bringing major damage, including downed trees and power outages.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect on Tuesday until 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Wind speeds have recorded between 15 and 25 mph with gusts between 50 and 60 mph.

Early Tuesday morning in San Francisco, wind gusts reached 51 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Sonoma County even had gusts recorded at 100 mph.

As strong winds continue, the National Weather Service reminds drives to be safe and report any downed power lines or road obstructions.

⚠️Wind Advisory is still out until 6PM today. Continue to use caution while driving and report any downed power lines to your local authorities. Winds will continue to decrease in magnitude over the next few hours. #CaWx https://t.co/HqzfXhehP5 pic.twitter.com/8XohYtdd5T — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 19, 2021

Across San Mateo County, overnight winds did a lot of damage and made a mess — A car was smashed by a tree in Foster City and garbage cans knocked over.

Along Skyline Boulevard on Tuesday, strong winds continue to blow. Trees and branches scattered all over the roadway’s large trees as well.

Crews went through early in the morning with chainsaws and cutaway a lot of those big trees and pushed them out of the roadway. Unfortunately, power lines were knocked down about halfway between Highway 92 and Highway 84 which closed the road.

PG&E crews and the California Highway Patrol have been out and about clearing the power lines and roads from obstructions.

A patrolman told KRON4 that everyone on duty have been responding to wind related problems.

(Brittany Casciotti/KRON)

Santa Rosa wind damage

(Brittany Casciotti/KRON)

San Mateo County

Windy in Union City. No overnight damage to report here but threat is still with us – Bay Area is under wind advisory until 6 pm today via @NWSBayArea pic.twitter.com/Ez6shUO5Uu — Gayle Ong (@GayleOng) January 19, 2021

Ficus tree split at the Marina Safeway in SF pic.twitter.com/OiJ1NLh4Fn — GrantLodes (@GrantLodes) January 19, 2021

Trees, branches, powerlines down along Hwy 35 in San Mateo County. Strong winds still blowing. 35 blocked about halfway between 92 and 84. CHP on scene. PG&E enroute. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/e9D1TnZQ2p — Chuck Clifford (@chuckclifford) January 19, 2021

One Northbound lane closed on #Highway17 just south of the summit. Tree down on wires across roadway. Strong, gusty winds. pic.twitter.com/cDSfJd81Uv — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 19, 2021

You can keep up with the latest traffic alerts with 511 or our live traffic conditions map here.

