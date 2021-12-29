Winter rain to soak the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Get those umbrellas out!

Cold showers will soak the Bay Area throughout the day with rainfall amounts mostly staying below an inch.

Multiple traffic collisions Wednesday morning have backups on routes like 580 before Castro Valley and 880 in San Leandro.

The National Weather Service Bay Area is urging people to use caution when driving and to leave extra room between the car in front of you.

Ongoing scattered showers will make for a wet commute as you head out the door this morning. Be sure to allow yourself some extra time to get to where you're going, and add some extra room between you and the car in front of you.#CAwx #CArain pic.twitter.com/eerfuC9trp — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 29, 2021

Light to moderate rain will continue overnight into Wednesday morning, with showers continuing through the afternoon. Here's a look at expected rainfall totals for the period. Highest amounts forecast around Monterey Bay and Big Sur. #CAwx. #CArain pic.twitter.com/4dS7pMeOFn — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 29, 2021

The Sierra Nevada will again pick up over a foot of snowfall for many areas all before both the Sierra and the Bay Area dry out starting Thursday through Sunday.

I-80 reopened Wednesday, but essential travel only is recommended.

Chains are required on all vehicles, except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires, according to the Placer County sheriff.

A needed break from the rain is set to be seen for the Bay Area for the second half of this week. Before that we will have low elevation snowfall on some of our local mountain peaks these next few days with cold rain showers for the rest of us.

