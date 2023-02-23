(KRON) — Over 11K PG&E customers remain without power as snow and rain continued to fall on the Bay Area Friday morning. Several regions in the Bay Area saw snow, from the North Bay to Santa Cruz and Palo Alto.

Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect through the Friday morning with widespread reports of the unsafe weather impacting several roads and BART service during the morning commute.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Friday, February 24

8:15 p.m. — Snow causes major back-up on Livermore backroad

Nearly a dozen cars stuck in the snow halted traffic in Livermore Friday morning. Alameda County firefighters helped dig the cars out of the snow.

8:00 p.m. — Number of outages falls below 10K

February 24, 20238 pm Affected Customers San Francisco 123 Peninsula 1,021 North Bay 3,451 East Bay 282 South Bay 3,922 Bay Area Total 8,799

5:00 p.m. — Power mostly restored in Melo Park

The City of Menlo Park reported that the majority of the outages in the city have been resolved as of 2 p.m. Friday. Strong winds knocked out power for thousands in Menlo Park earlier in the week, and Highway 101 was temporarily shut down.

“We know how difficult this past week has been for our community members. City staff have been working through the power outages to maintain safe travel throughout the city, clear downed trees, open city facilities to residents without power, and provide accommodation to those in need,” the city said.

3:10 p.m. — Highway 17 reopens

Highway 17 reopened in both directions after it was shut down due to weather and crashes overnight Thursday. CHP had been turning cars away and directing them off of the road before it reopened.

HWY 17 is back open in both directions pic.twitter.com/9XglmcP7NQ — Gayle Ong (@GayleOng) February 24, 2023

3:10 p.m. — Number of PG&E power outages increase to over 12K

There are 12,940 people across the Bay Area experiencing power outages, according to the latest numbers from PG&E.

San Francisco 1,004 Peninsula 1,505 East Bay 2,597 South Bay 4,270 North Bay 3,564 Total 12,940

1:50 p.m. — BART experiencing weather-related delays

BART trains are running at slower speeds across the system due to wet weather and storm conditions, the transit agency said. Travelers are being advised to add 20 minutes to their planned travel time.

1:40 p.m. — Over 11K Bay Area residents still without power

According to the latest numbers from PG&E, there are 11,098 people still without power due to weather-related outages.

San Francisco 808 Peninsula 1,842 East Bay 559 South Bay 4,348 North Bay 3,541 Total 11,098

11 a.m. — Rockslide closes southbound lanes of Highway 101

A rockslide was reported on southbound Highway 101 near Spencer Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Right lanes were closed as of Friday at 10:30 a.m. with no estimated time of reopening. Expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

10 a.m. — Mt. Diablo State Park closed due to weather conditions

Downed trees and snow have made access to the park unsafe, and it is closed to visitors as of Friday morning.

Mt. Diablo State Park is closed. Park says downed trees and snow have made access unsafe. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/5msfg5scFP — Chuck Clifford (@chuckclifford) February 24, 2023

8:30 a.m. — 100 cars stranded at Patterson Pass Road

Alameda County Fire Engine 20 responded to Patterson Pass Road, also known as “Top of the World,” in Livermore around 5:30 a.m. to assist over 100 cars that stopped on the roadway due to the weather conditions and snow.

(Alameda County Fire)

(Alameda County Fire)

8:15 a.m. — Mt. Diablo covered in snow

Photos of Mt. Diablo shot from Concord around 7:30 a.m. Friday show the mountain shrouded in snow as the Bay Area’s high points continue to be dusted in snow.

7:02 a.m. — Cloverdale Unified School District classes canceled

The Sonoma County Public Schools has canceled classes for the Cloverdale Unified School District Friday due to inclement weather, according to a notice from the district. All other schools in the district will be following a regular schedule.

7 a.m. — Power outage number jumps to 18K

The latest PG&E power outage report showed 18,517 customers were without power as of 6:45 a.m. Friday. This is a jump from the 14,956 customers reportedly without power earlier Friday morning.

Bay Area Outage Numbers (Friday, Feb 24)

6:45 AM Affected Customers San Francisco 777 Peninsula 1,756 North Bay 7,396 East Bay 4,373 South Bay 4,215 Bay Area Total 18,517

6:15 a.m. — 14K still without power

The latest PG&E power outage report showed 14,956 customers were still without power as of Friday morning.

Bay Area Outage Numbers (Friday, Feb 24)

5:45 AM Affected Customers San Francisco 778 Peninsula 1,729 North Bay 3,897 East Bay 4,340 South Bay 4,212 Bay Area Total 14,956

6 a.m. — BART reports delays

BART officials reported Friday morning BART trains are running at slower speeds due to inclement weather. Riders are asked to plan on adding 10 minutes to their planned travel times due to potential delays.

There is a 20-minute delay in the Transbay Tube in both the San Francisco and East Bay directions. The delay is due to unscheduled track maintenance, according to BART officials.

5:30 a.m. — Snow and rain impact traffic on highways during morning commute

Rain and snow continued falling on Highway 17 overnight. The result: the California Highway Patrol has shut down southbound traffic at Bear Creek Road and northbound traffic at Granite Creek.

Cars, plows and other vehicles are stuck on Highway 17 because of snow and downed trees. CHP is turning cars away from the road and directing them off the highway.

“So I was about 10 minutes up on the highway before I just saw snow and the road was frozen,” Richard Lewis, a stranded motorist on Highway 17, told KRON4. “A big rig was peeling out in front of me. I went around him before you know I was stuck in the snow and I had been there for hours and then trees started dropping right in front of my truck and I would hear trees dropping all around me, blocking right in the road before a journalist came and rescued me.”

CHP officials have not given an estimated time of reopening.

Heavy snow, downed trees and downed wires have blocked all eastbound and westbound lanes on Highway 128 from Medocino/Sonoma County Line to Highway 101 in Healdsburg.

CHP also had to shut down traffic on Highway 29 in far northern Napa County due to reports of a series of spinouts. Snowfall in the area remains heavy. The closure stretches from Tubs Lane near Calistoga to Bradford Road in Lake County.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

10:30 p.m. — Winter storm brings rare snow to Mount Diablo

As snow fills up on Mount Diablo, California Highway Patrol is advising drivers to be safe. KRON4’s Dan Thorn reports from the mountain.

10:15 p.m. — Lightning strikes in San Francisco

Thunder and lightning hit San Francisco late Thursday night as the winter storm made its way over the city.

10:00 p.m. — Strong winds leave thousands without power in Menlo Park

KRON4’s Justin Campbell went to Menlo Park to see what the city is doing for its residents without power.

9:30 p.m. — Snow dusts mountains in Fremont

KRON4’s Gayle Ong caught up with hikers at Fremont’s Mission Peak on Thursday.

8:55 p.m. — Highway 29 closed due to hazardous conditions

California Highway Patrol closed Highway 29 in both directions between Tubbs Lane (Calistoga) and Bradford Road (Napa) due to hazardous weather conditions.

CHP’s traffic log showed that multiple vehicles spun out on the road. CHP advises drivers to use alternate routes.

8:00 p.m. — Snow falls on Highway 17 summit

Snow fell on the Santa Cruz mountains Thursday. KRON4’s Charles Clifford spoke to some people who came out to see it

7:30 p.m. — Snow in Palo Alto

Some Palo Alto residents brought their ski gear out to take advantage of some rare snow. Check out the video below.

4:37 p.m. — Video from earlier shows snow in the Oakland Hills

4:00 p.m. — Bay Area outage number rises above 20k

The latest update from PG&E shows that about 2,000 Peninsula customers lost power between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Feb. 23, 2023 4 PM Affected Customers San Francisco 10 Peninsula 19,647 North Bay 216 East Bay 221 South Bay 1,403 Bay Area Total 21,497

2:40 p.m. — Almost 20K remain without power in the Bay Area

There are over 19,000 customers still without power, according to the latest numbers from PG&E.

2:00 p.m. Affected Customers San Francisco 15 Peninsula 17,350 North Bay 223 East Bay 221 South Bay 1,913 Bay Area Total 19,722

11:46 a.m. — BART delays due to weather

BART remains 20 minutes behind due to weather conditions.

10:43 a.m. — Snow seen at summit of Santa Cruz mountains

8:20 a.m. — Highway 17 snow impacting drivers

KRON4’s Will Tran was in Los Gatos where snow was falling on Highway 17 and the ground was covered in snow.

7:30 a.m. — Rainbow over the Bay

As rain and snow began falling over the Bay Area Thursday morning, a rainbow appeared over the entire Bay seen from the Alameda Seaplane Ferry.

Snow was also falling on El Granada Thursday morning.

6:25 a.m. — Freeze Warning extended through Friday

The National Weather Service extended its freeze warning for interior areas of another 24 hours into Friday, according to update issued just before 5 a.m. Thursday.

A winter storm warning now lasts until 11 a.m. Friday, with snow still expected at elevations above 1,500 to 2,000 feet.

Rain and snow showers will become more widespread Thursday evening into Friday at lower elevations, with a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms Thursday into Friday, according to the weather service.

6 a.m. — Add time to morning commutes due to wintry weather

Bay Area Rapid Transit officials suggested adding about 20 minutes onto your Thursday morning commute due to the weather. Wintry weather and cold temperatures could also create slippery roadways.

Bay City News contributed to this report.