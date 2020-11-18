Winter Storm Warning: Snowfall blankets the Sierra

RENO, Nev. (KRON/AP) — A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the northern Sierra & southern Cascades until 6 PM Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the northern Sierra & southern Cascades until 6 PM. Additional snow accumulations of 8-12" are possible. Check https://t.co/j0pf9Sb4gy before you go! #cawx pic.twitter.com/ljgohf7C8d — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 18, 2020

8-12 inches of additional snow is possible.

Thousands of homes were without power around Reno Tuesday as another early winter storm packing winds more powerful than the last one started blowing into the Sierra.

The National Weather Service in Reno has upgraded a winter storm watch to a storm warning for the Tahoe area effective from 4 p.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Winds topping 100 mph (160 kph) are possible over the ridgetops of the Sierra.

“Travel could be very difficult. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage,” the service said.

Highway officials are warning drivers to drive with caution, especially on wet roads.

Highway 50 chain controls remain in effect. Don't see a lot of new snow falling but we have to clear what's already there, particularly over Echo Summit. The rest of this week looks clear and dry. @NWSSacramento @NWSReno pic.twitter.com/jPBeQnbgpz — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) November 18, 2020

Chain controls are in effect on Hwy. 50, but all chain controls have been dropped on I-80.

All chain controls have been dropped on I-80. Travel safe! https://t.co/0ACFvHD4Vg — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) November 18, 2020

Associated Press contributed to this report.

