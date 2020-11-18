Winter Storm Warning: Snowfall blankets the Sierra

RENO, Nev. (KRON/AP) — A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the northern Sierra & southern Cascades until 6 PM Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
8-12 inches of additional snow is possible.
Thousands of homes were without power around Reno Tuesday as another early winter storm packing winds more powerful than the last one started blowing into the Sierra.
The National Weather Service in Reno has upgraded a winter storm watch to a storm warning for the Tahoe area effective from 4 p.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Winds topping 100 mph (160 kph) are possible over the ridgetops of the Sierra.
“Travel could be very difficult. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage,” the service said.
Highway officials are warning drivers to drive with caution, especially on wet roads.
Chain controls are in effect on Hwy. 50, but all chain controls have been dropped on I-80.
Associated Press contributed to this report.