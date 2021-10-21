Winter Storm Watch: Up to 3 feet of snow expected in the Sierra

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – Heading into next week, more snow is expected in the mountains.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for elevations above 6,000 feet.

The watch is in effect from Sunday, Oct. 24 at 11 p.m. until Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 5 a.m.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for elevations above 6000 ft for Sunday night – early Tuesday morning. Heavy wet snow, very difficult to impossible driving conditions & significant reductions in visibility are possible. Check https://t.co/6jnhwJNN7a for road conditions #CAwx pic.twitter.com/rtsSZ9lXdL — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 22, 2021

According to NWS, up to three feet of snow is forecasted.

Travel delays and significant reductions in visibility are expected at times.

Chain controls are also possible for those driving in the Sierra.

For more information on road conditions, check the Caltrans QuickMap.