Winter weather: More snowfall expected in Sierra

TAHOE, Calif. (KRON) – As a series of Pacific storms roll into the Bay Area, the Sierra is expected to get some more snow through the holiday weekend.
According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. on Thursday until 4 a.m. on Friday for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area.
About 5-inches of snow is expected in that area with up to a foot of snow over Donner, Echo and Mount Rose passes.
The NWS Reno says that the storms aren’t expected to be strong but to plan for gusty winds, snow, and rain.
Snow and gusty winds are expected on Friday and Saturday but come Sunday, expect a break in the wet weather.
There is a chance more snow will return on Monday.
Drivers are warned that roads will be snowy and icy.
On Thursday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol Truckee said that chain control is currently up on 1-80 over the Donner Summit.
Check road conditions before leaving the house.