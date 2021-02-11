Winter weather: More snowfall expected in Sierra

TAHOE, Calif. (KRON) – As a series of Pacific storms roll into the Bay Area, the Sierra is expected to get some more snow through the holiday weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. on Thursday until 4 a.m. on Friday for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area.

About 5-inches of snow is expected in that area with up to a foot of snow over Donner, Echo and Mount Rose passes.

The NWS Reno says that the storms aren’t expected to be strong but to plan for gusty winds, snow, and rain.

A series of modest storms will push through the Sierra and western Nevada through the holiday weekend. Plan for periods of gusty winds, mountain snow and valley rain showers. While the storms aren’t overly strong, travel impacts are likely over the long holiday weekend. pic.twitter.com/IR3mNgSMIr — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) February 11, 2021

Snow and gusty winds are expected on Friday and Saturday but come Sunday, expect a break in the wet weather.

There is a chance more snow will return on Monday.

Sierra snow and valley rain returns Thursday into Thursday night. Here's a look at one model of precipitation for Thursday's storm. Additional storms are expected this holiday weekend. Stay tuned! Read our latest discussion for details… https://t.co/Mr3t4EkLE3 #CAwx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/b56royujDD — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) February 10, 2021

Drivers are warned that roads will be snowy and icy.

On Thursday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol Truckee said that chain control is currently up on 1-80 over the Donner Summit.

Check road conditions before leaving the house.