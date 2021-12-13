Winter wonderland: Snowfall in the Sierra hits peak rates

18.7″ of Sierra snow over the last 24 hours

(KRON) – Light rain and snow that began falling on Sunday got heavier overnight.

The multiday storm could dump more than 8 feet (2.4 meters) of snow on the highest peaks in California and Nevada and drench other parts of the states as it pushes south and east before moving out midweek.

UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab shared a video of Sierra snow on Twitter Monday morning saying it measured nearly 19 inches of snow over the last 24 hours.

18.7" of #snow over the last 24 hours for our official 8am measurement. That takes our 48 hour total to 23.5" and it is still DUMPING outside!



We took this video while doing our morning measurements and, clearly, we've hit some of the peak rates.#CAwx #CAwater pic.twitter.com/7E3TumPb3w — UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (@UCB_CSSL) December 13, 2021

“This is a pretty widespread event,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Anna Wanless in Sacramento. “Most of California, if not all, will see some sort of rain and snow.”

The National Weather Service Sacramento did a roundup of snow totals and say the heaviest snow is yet to come.