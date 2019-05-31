Woman doesn't appear in court after allegedly giving birth to 11-year-old's child

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - The Pasco County woman accused of having sex with an 11-year-old boy, getting pregnant and then having his baby, did not appear in court for a hearing today.

The judge continued the case to next month and said by that time, the case needs to be resolved or a trial date will be set.

Marissa Mowry was 22-years-old and the boy was 11-years-old when investigators say the sexual relations began.

The baby was born in 2014.

Investigators say they had at least 14 sexual encounters by the time the victim was 12.

It happened again sometime between 2016 and 2017.

Mowry has been behind bars since June 2017, according to jail records.

Her bond is set at $565,000.