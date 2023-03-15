SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Yet another atmospheric river is expected to hit California next week, dousing an already drenched Bay Area. KRON4 meteorologist John Shrable said this next storm can be expected to hit between March 21 and March 23.

“For areas that are already flooding this will be especially concerning with rising water levels yet again,” Shrable said. “Being another warm storm this will also likely result in more Sierra snow melt and runoff into reservoirs and streams.”

The National Weather Service said the high winds that come with the next storm could also lead to coastal erosion and exacerbate flooding.

Early indications show the wet weather could ease up after March 23, according to the NWS.

The Bay Area has seen a parade of storms this winter season that has brought major flooding, damage and power outages to the area. This next storm will be California’s 12th atmospheric river bringing with it, again, drenching downpours and whipping winds.

“It’s sure to be interesting,” Shrable said.