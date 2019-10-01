Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
KRONon
Ready 4 School
Exclusive Interviews & Reports
Inside Bay Area Politics
Bay Area Sports Night
People Behaving Badly
KRON4 Documentaries
The Backstory
Bay Area Backroads
News
Bay Area
Community in Crisis
Surviving The Big One
Hillsborough Heiress Murder Trial
Ghost Ship
California
KRON4 En Español
National
Politics
Washington-DC
World
Entertainment
Strange
Top Stories
FBI: Inmate is most prolific serial killer in US history
Top Stories
33rd horse dies at Santa Anita race track since December
Goodbye, iTunes: Once-revolutionary app gone in Mac update
Autopsy confirms cause of death in Santa Cruz millionaire tech exec kidnapping case
Hemp pilot program hopes to gain more info on crop, protect farmers
Weather
Interactive Radar
Today’s Forecast
Live Cameras
Current Conditions
Earthquakes
Fire Danger
Ski Report
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Live Cameras
Sports
Morning Buzz
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Giants
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Tickets
Top Stories
Jay Gruden fired as head coach of Washington Redskins
Top Stories
Raiders stun Bears in London, 24-21
Getzlaf, Kase send unbeaten Ducks past winless Sharks, 3-1
Warriors fans experience new stadium, new team
Warriors fall to Lakers 123-101 in preseason opener
Features
Fleet Week
Border Report Tour
Dine & Dish
Morning Buzz
Flying Tails
Tech Trends
Hidden History
Teacher of the Week
The Mel Robbins Show
KRON4 Salutes
4 Things You Need To Know
Top Stories
Elon Musk says Tesla cars to replace horn with fart, goat sounds soon
Top Stories
Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: ‘Joker’ has highest October opening ever
Parents suing Fortnite for being as ‘addictive as cocaine’
Fleet Week underway; first responders to test emergency plans
Target opens Disney shops inside 25 stores, including 2 in California
Community
KRON4 Salutes
Women Business Leaders
First Responders of the North Bay Fires
Pride Month
Military Veterans
Hispanic Heritage Month
Contests
Local Events
Founder’s Day of Caring
Weekly Ads
Watch Live
Live News
Live Events
Video Center
Television Schedule
About Us
Get KRONon
KRON4 News App
Meet the Team
Report It!
Contact Us
Work For Us
Marketplace
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
KRONON: STREAMING LIVE, LOCAL NEWS NOW
Web Chats
Web Chats with Cosmetic Surgeon Dr. Stanley Jacob
Click here to learn more
Nativo