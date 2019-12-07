Web Chats with Dr. Mark Steinberg.

Join us as we chat LIVE as we discuss state-of-the-art services in clinical, educational and neuropsychology.

How do I improve my brain functionality?

How can I improve my overall well-being?

Join us as we answer your questions LIVE at 11am.

We will also be answering questions from viewers steaming on the KRON4 Facebook Page.

Join us and watch the video here.

You and your needs are important to us.

I, Dr. Steinberg, have been in practice for 43 years, delivering state-of-the-art services in clinical, educational, and neuropsychology. These services are for people of all ages. The aims are to improve brain functioning, relieve adverse symptoms, and promote well-being, positive outlook, productivity, relational skills, and personal growth.

Services include:

Consultation, assessment, and diagnostic evaluation

EEG neurofeedback (brainwave biofeedback)

Comprehensive neuropsychological testing and evaluation

Educational assessment

QEEG brain mapping

Voice Technology

Psychotherapy, individual, and family counseling

Mentoring and coaching

Educational and work-related advocacy

Peak performance training

Neuropsychological rehabilitation

Addiction treatment and recovery

Stress and pain reduction

Life problem-solving

SYMPTOMS WE TREAT

My training and experience have made me an astute problem-solver. I am able to get to the root of problematic issues very quickly and employ advanced scientific neuro-technology and proven and highly focused clinical methods to provide rapid and tangible solutions and relief. With a great staff to assist, I provide personal care to all my patients. You can rely upon me to be there for you when things are difficult. Life can impose seemingly overwhelming pressures and obstacles on us, and the need for competent and compassionate professional assistance can be vital at these stressful times.

More than three decades of clinical experience in working with literally thousands of patients have furnished me and my excellent staff with a broad spectrum of effective, cutting edge tools and protocols that have proven remarkably effective and amazingly quick in the drug-free treatment of diverse impediments and their associated symptoms. We are here to help you feel better, perform better, relate better, become healthier, and achieve your goals.

Please explore my website to learn more about our practice and how we can help you. Be sure to watch the videos, read the many reviews and testimonials on the website, read my articles and newsletters, and take some of the online tests I’ve developed to provide you with feedback about yourself.

Feel free to call and speak with me directly. That’s the best way for us to connect and for you to feel confident and secure in the knowledge that I can help you, just as I’ve helped thousands of people.

You are important!

Mark Steinberg, Ph.D.

I highly recommend going to Dr, Mark Steinberg, his sessions are amazing and effective, truly something you won’t believe until you experience it for yourself. If you want to unburden yourself from issues that have been negatively affecting your life, you need to see him. – Arlene K.

Contact Information

(408) 356-1002

mark@marksteinberg.com

Redwood City

968-R Woodside Road

Redwood City, California 94061

Walnut Creek

112 La Casa Via, Ste. 210

Walnut Creek, California 94598