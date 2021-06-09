Fire crews respond to 2 fires in South Bay

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Cal Fire SCU is responding to a brush fire in Morgan Hill.

The fire has grown to 10 acres as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, and is spreading at a “moderate rate of spread,” fire officials said.

Cal Fire asks people to stay away from Sunnyside and W. Edmundson Court in Morgan Hill.

#SunnysideFire is currently 10 acres, still moderate rate of spread, requesting two additional type III engines. Please stay away from Sunnyside and W. Edmundson Court in Morgan Hill. pic.twitter.com/zLx0IdjiUW — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 9, 2021

Another fire sparked about an hour earlier in the San Martin area.

Cal Fire SCU, calling it the Vista Fire, said a 1,000 square foot structure was on fire but firefighters stopped it from spreading to any brush.

Their primary focus was putting out the structure fires, and it was contained by noon.

