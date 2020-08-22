2 firefighters rescued by helicopter from Woodward fire in Marin County

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) - Two firefighters who became trapped Friday night while battling the Woodward Fire in Marin County were rescued by helicopter, authorities said Saturday. The pair of Marin County firefighters were in heavy brush when they became stranded about 8:15 p.m. along a ridgeline about 75 yards from the fast-moving fire, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's rescue helicopter, the Henry 1, was sent to the scene and with a 100-foot long line, pulled both firefighters to safety at the same time. The operation was complicated by strong, gusting winds that intensified as Henry 1 flew closer to the head of the fire, the sheriff's office said. The Woodward Fire is burning out of control in hilly and remote terrain in the Point Reyes National Seashore, southwest of Olema. The fire, sparked by a lightning strike, has burned more than 2,200 acres and was first reported at 2:27 p.m. Tuesday. Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.

