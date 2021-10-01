2020 wildfires: Debris removal program completed in Sonoma County

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Crews completed removing wildfire debris in Sonoma County from the 2020 LNU Lightning Complex and Glass fires, officials announced on Friday.

The operation consisted of 243 parcels — It was the final parcels to be cleared as part of California’s Consolidated Debris Removal Program.

496 properties needed debris removed between the fires.

Last year, 4.2 million acres were burned in California due to the more than 8,000 climate-induced fires — 5,700 homes were destroyed.

Sonoma County was one of 25 California counties impacted by the wildfires.

Cal OES implemented the debris removal program to help ‘wildfire survivor property owners with the burdensome costs of cleanup.’

“With these lots cleared, those affected by the fires can now work to rebuild even as we, as a County, redouble our efforts on wildfire prevention and climate adaptation,” Chair of the Board of Supervisors Lynda Hopkins said. “We are grateful to our state and federal partners for their aid during times of crisis.”

The program was broken up into two phases:

Removal of household hazardous waste by the California Department of Toxic Substance Control Removal of other fire-related debris from structures destroyed by the fire

“After the devastation of a catastrophic wildfire, survivors need hazardous materials and other debris cleared from their properties to move forward and begin to rebuild their lives,” CalRecycle Director Rachel Machi Wagoner said. “CalRecycle’s experienced team worked as quickly as possible with state and local partners to return clean, safe properties so that communities can be rebuilt and restored.”

Sonoma County expects to receive the costs for each parcel in the next few months. Invoices will be submitted to property owners and insurance carriers.

Property owners with questions can contact the county at (707) 565-1222 or visit recoveryinfo@sonoma-county.org