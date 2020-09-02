Crews battling 25-acre fire in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are battling a 25-acre fire on Morine Ranch Rd in Clearlake Oaks, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Dept.

The Catholic Fire was reported Tuesday afternoon around 5:30 p.m. off Highway 20 and Catholic Church Rd, east of Clearlake Oaks in Lake County.

