560 new wildfires in California sparked by 12,000 lightning strikes

CALISTOGA, Calif. (KRON) – In a joint press conference with Cal Fire officials in Calistoga Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said nearly 12,000 lightning strikes over the weekend caused more than 560 new wildfires across California.

Here in the Bay Area, three major fire complexes continue to rage out of control, forcing thousands to evacuate.

Fires across California have burned a total of over 771,000 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Since the start of the year, Cal Fire has responded to over 5,600 wildfires.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect Sunday morning through Tuesday morning due to possible thunderstorms and dry lightning similar to last weekend, causing elevated fire dangers.

Fire officials said lightning is expected to return Sunday night through Tuesday across Northern California.

Crews are reminding everyone to be cautious during this high fire danger.

