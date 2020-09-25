$6.8M disaster relief fund granted in response to California wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – $6.8 million in disaster recovery funding was announced by the U.S. Department of Labor on Friday in response to the wildfires that ripped through California.
An initial award was granted for $3.4 million to assist in clean-up and humanitarian assistance.
The following counties were initially the main focus in this project:
- Lake
- Monterey
- Napa
- San Mateo
- Santa Cruz
- Solano
- Sonoma
- Yolo
More funding may be requested by California as damage assessments are finished.
Over 600 wildfires broke out across California on August 16 due to lightning strikes. With hot temperatures and dry conditions, the fires continued to spread causing serious damage.
