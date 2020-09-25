$6.8M disaster relief fund granted in response to California wildfires

TOPSHOT – A Pacific Gas and Electric firefighter walks down a road as flames approach in Fairfield, California during the LNU Lightning Complex fire on August 19, 2020. – Thousands of people fled their homes in northern California on August 19 as hundreds of fast-moving wildfires spread across the region, burning houses and leading to the death of a helicopter pilot. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – $6.8 million in disaster recovery funding was announced by the U.S. Department of Labor on Friday in response to the wildfires that ripped through California.

An initial award was granted for $3.4 million to assist in clean-up and humanitarian assistance.

The following counties were initially the main focus in this project:

Lake

Monterey

Napa

San Mateo

Santa Cruz

Solano

Sonoma

Yolo

More funding may be requested by California as damage assessments are finished.

Over 600 wildfires broke out across California on August 16 due to lightning strikes. With hot temperatures and dry conditions, the fires continued to spread causing serious damage.

