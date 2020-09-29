80 homes destroyed between Napa, Sonoma counties

(BCN) — The Glass Fire complex of wildfires burning in Napa and Sonoma counties has burned an estimated 42,560 acres and destroyed 80 homes between the two counties as of Tuesday morning, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze, which still is at 0 percent containment, started at 3:50 a.m. Sunday in Napa Valley and spread late Sunday and early Monday into Sonoma County, destroying homes on the east edge of Santa Rosa.

Along with the 80 homes destroyed — 52 in Napa County and 28 in Sonoma County — 32 other structures have been destroyed in the fire and 10,712 others remain threatened, Cal Fire officials said.

A Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service for increased fire danger in the area due to hot and windy weather expired late Monday as winds died down, but above-average temperatures are expected to remain for the rest of the week.

Evacuation orders remain in effect for several communities in the two counties, including the entire city of Calistoga. Napa County evacuation information can be found at https://local.nixle.com/napa-county-oes/ and Sonoma County at https://local.nixle.com/sonoma-county-sheriffs-office/.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported as a result of the fires. There is no estimate yet for when the fire is expected to be fully contained.

More information about the fire will be released at a briefing at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

