92-year-old woman loses Napa County home in LNU Lightning Complex fires

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – One North Bay fire victim returned to her home of 50-years today, in hopes of finding some valuables but nothing was left.

The home of Georgia Craddock, this is all that is life, she sure has a story about how she survived the fire and got out alive.

When the fire forced her to flee her home of 55 years on Spanish Flat Loop Road, flames were all around her neighbor was at the wheel.

“The flames were on both sides of the road,” Georgia said.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, they got a flat.

“We just kept going to safety,” Georgia said.

Now Georgia is reflecting this is all that is left of much loved home, a retirement hamlet she and her husband lovingly picked out.

Georgia says she hastily packed a suitcase the night of the fire.

Was there anything she really wished she would have grabbed?

“Cats. 300 statues of cats,” Georgia said.

After all that she has been through, she still has an amazing sense of humor.

