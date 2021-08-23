Air quality advisory extended to Tuesday due to wildfire smoke

Firefighters battling the Dixie Fire clear Highway 89 after a burned tree fell across the roadway in Plumas County, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is extending an air quality advisory for wildfire smoke through Tuesday, August 24.

The advisory was set to expire Monday.

Lofted smoke is expected to cause hazy skies, but air quality should be Good to Moderate Range, according to Bay Area Air Quality.

This advisory has been extended through tomorrow, Tuesday, 8/24. Stay alert to changing conditions and avoid exposure if you can smell smoke. https://t.co/RWOOJRhQjZ — Bay Area Air Quality (@AirDistrict) August 23, 2021

If the smell of smoke is present, it is important that Bay Area residents protect their health by avoiding exposure. If possible, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow. It is also recommended that those impacted by smoke set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing, a scratchy throat and irritated sinuses. Elevated particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD. Elderly persons, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure.