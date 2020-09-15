SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Several wildfires in the West Coast states continue to burn Tuesday, although air quality conditions across the Bay Area are improving.
A Spare the Air Alert has been extended for the Bay Area, soon to mark 30 consecutive days Wednesday of unhealthy air quality.
Curious to find out what the air quality is like where you are? You can type out your address in the search bar located within the map below.
- Green: Good
- Yellow: Moderate
- Orange: Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
- Red: Unhealthy
- Purple: Very Unhealthy
- Dark Purple: Hazardous
*This map will be continually updated (Source: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency)
Here’s a map of all the current wildfires in California:
Latest Posts
- AIR QUALITY MAP: Check out air quality where you live
- Hispanic Heritage Month begins Tuesday with livestream show
- ‘I’m proud of being Latino’: Longtime San Francisco Recology worker inspires community mural
- Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Tesla stock, holiday shopping drops
- Trump signs Israel, UAE and Bahrain accords