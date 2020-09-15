AIR QUALITY MAP: Check out air quality where you live

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Several wildfires in the West Coast states continue to burn Tuesday, although air quality conditions across the Bay Area are improving.

A Spare the Air Alert has been extended for the Bay Area, soon to mark 30 consecutive days Wednesday of unhealthy air quality.

Curious to find out what the air quality is like where you are? You can type out your address in the search bar located within the map below.

Green : Good

: Good Yellow : Moderate

: Moderate Orange : Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

: Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups Red : Unhealthy

: Unhealthy Purple : Very Unhealthy

: Very Unhealthy Dark Purple: Hazardous

*This map will be continually updated (Source: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency)

Here’s a map of all the current wildfires in California:

