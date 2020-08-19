An interactive map of all the Bay Area fires

Wildfires

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Several fires continue to burn across the Bay Area Wednesday.

The fires include:

  • CZU Lightning Complex fires burning in the mountains of San Mateo and Santa Cruz Counties
  • SCU Lightning Complex fires burning in Contra Costa, Alameda, and Santa Clara Counties
  • LNU Lightning Complex fires burning in Sonoma and Napa Counties

At last check, all fires are 0% contained.

You can check out an interactive map of where the fires are below. The map will continuously be updated as necessary.

>> More wildfire coverage here.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News