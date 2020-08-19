SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Several fires continue to burn across the Bay Area Wednesday.
The fires include:
- CZU Lightning Complex fires burning in the mountains of San Mateo and Santa Cruz Counties
- SCU Lightning Complex fires burning in Contra Costa, Alameda, and Santa Clara Counties
- LNU Lightning Complex fires burning in Sonoma and Napa Counties
At last check, all fires are 0% contained.
You can check out an interactive map of where the fires are below. The map will continuously be updated as necessary.
Latest Stories:
- An interactive map of all the Bay Area fires
- See or smell smoke? Bay Area fires trigger air quality issues
- Live Blog: New evacuation orders in Santa Cruz County
- Woodward Fire in Marin has burned at least 700-acres, 0% contained
