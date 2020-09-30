Angwin under mandatory evacuation order due to Glass Fire

ST. HELENA, Calif. (KRON) – Angwin is under mandatory evacuation and it’s also where firefighters saw the most active fire behavior on Tuesday.

“The community of Angwin is still one of our high priorities to get those crews actively engaged in those areas where there’s a concern and try to get those fires stopped as quickly as possible,” Robert Foxworthy, Cal Fire PIO said.

Driving down Howell Mountain Road in Angwin is a ghost town.

Residents left evacuated tags out for Napa County Sheriff’s deputies to see.

On Deer Park Road towards St. Helena, burn scars and devastation from the Glass Fire.

You’ll see nothing but charred earth. There are also other hazards in the area, down power pole and lines.

On day 3 of the fire, firefighters are focusing on protecting structures.

As of Tuesday evening, at least 50 homes have been destroyed in Napa County, that number is expected to rise as assessment teams survey the damage.

Tags on Sunnyside Road in St. Helena indicate the area has been checked.

“Theoretically just because those numbers will increase doesn’t mean there’s active damage going on. This damage inspection will go on for multiple days because it’s a large fire perimeter,” Foxworthy said.

Changing winds led to more fire activity Tuesday. By the afternoon, the air filled with smoke, grounded aircraft.

While we’re seeing a lull in the winds, the hot dry temperatures are still a concern for firefighters.

At this point in time, there is no way to tell when this fire will be fully contained.

This area has been spared from the LNU Lightning Complex and the Tubbs Fire in 2017 – no recent fire history, making this dry vegetation in the area extremely flammable.

