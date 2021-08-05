At least 50 structures destroyed in 2,400-acre River Fire in Placer, Nevada counties

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews are working to contain a wildfire in Placer and Nevada counties that started Wednesday at a campground along the Bear River near Colfax.

As of Thursday morning, the River Fire, spreading west of Colfax, has burned 2,400 acres and is 0% contained, Cal Fire said. Approximately 50 structures have been destroyed.

Cal Fire said approximately 5,200 are under evacuation warnings and orders.

Due to the frequently changing situation, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is directing residents directly to county resources for evacuation information.

Nevada County — Community Zone Haven

Placer County — ArcGIS Web Application

A map posted by the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services shows up-to

The following locations have been listed as evacuation centers:

Gold Country Fairgrounds and Event Center at 209 Fairgate Road in Auburn, CA in Placer County

Auburn Veterans Memorial Hall at 100 East Street in Auburn, CA in Placer County

Auburn Regional Park at 3770 Richardson Drive in Auburn, CA in Placer County

Bear River High School at 11130 Magnolia Road in Grass Valley, CA in Nevada County

For online resources and the latest information on evacuation orders

“If you receive an evacuation warning, please go. If you receive an order, get out. Do not take your chances,” said Placer County Sheriff Devon Bell.

For residents with animals, Placer County Animal Services has some recommendations.

Evacuees requiring support with animals are encouraged to seek boarding, hotel, or other options, as animals are not allowed at the shelter locations. If additional support is needed, small or large animals can be taken to our Placer County Animal Services Center at 11232 B Avenue Auburn, CA 95603. Our hours will be extended for the duration of the event or until we are advised we are no longer needed. We are in this together, Placer! Placer County Animal Services

Caltrans said southbound Highway 174 is closed between Main Street in Placer County and You Bet Road in Nevada County. The eastbound and westbound Interstate 80 on and offramps at the Hwy 174 separation are also closed.

Additional information on the highway closures can be searched on the Caltrans website.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday the state has secured a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help crews battle the River Fire.