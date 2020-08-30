Bay Area fires: Evacuation warnings lifted in Santa Clara County

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/AP) – Hot, dry weather returning to parts of Northern California threatened to make conditions worse for firefighters who struggled to contain massive wildfires after a brief cooling trend.

Crews working on a fire complex in wine country had contained 56% of it by Sunday – up from 42% a day earlier.

The fires burning in rugged hills north of San Francisco have scorched 586 square miles of brush and trees, destroyed more than 1,200 homes and other structures, and killed five people.

Nearly 2,800 firefighters are battling multiple blazes ignited by lightning 13 days ago.

>>>DAMAGE STATUS: CLICK HERE for LNU Lightning Complex Structure Damage Status Map

CZU Lightning Complex (San Mateo, Santa Cruz counties)

Size: 85,218 acres

Containment: 43%

Injuries: 1

Fatalities: 1

Structures Destroyed: 1,483

Structures Threatened: 6,700

Structures Damaged: 140

UC Santa Cruz Update: On Wednesday evening, evacuation orders were lifted for the University of California, Santa Cruz. Operations will resume ‘through a phased opening,’ according to the chancellor and the chief of police.

CZU Evacuation Order, Warning Map

Evacuation Orders

San Mateo County

Communities of Loma Mar and Dearborn Park

Pescadero Creek County Park Area

Butano Community Area

Butano State Park Area including Barranca Knolls Community

Butano Creek Drainage

South Skyline Blvd. area near Hwy 9

Santa Cruz County

Waterman Gap Loop, Upper HWY 236, Boulder Creek Golf Course, Heartwood Hill, Lodge Road, Community of Little Basin, Lower China Grade, Upper China Grade, Community of Kings Hwy, Lower Jamison Creek, Gallion Heights, Fallen Leaf Neighborhood, Foxglove Lane (Zones CRZ10, CRZ13, BOU36, BOU20, BOU30, BOU31, BOU36, BOU37, BOU21) (8/18/2020 10 pm)

Saratoga Toll Road, San Lorenzo Park, Riverside Grove-Community of Teilh Drive, Wildwood Road (Zones: BOU38, BOU39, BOU40, BOU41, BOU42, BOU43) (8/18/2020 7:30 PM)

Everyone on Empire Grade Road, from Felton Empire north, all of Pine Flat Road, all of Ice Cream Grade, Bonny Doon Road, in between Pine Flat Road, Martin Road, and all associated side streets are under an evacuation order. (CRZ1, CRZ2, CRZ3, CRZ4, CRZ5, CRZ10, CRZ11, CRZ12, CRZ13, CRZ14, CRZ15) (8/19/2020 1:00 am)

Bonny Doon south of Ice Cream Grade, to include Pine Flat Road South is now under an evacuation order. (CRZ7, CRZ8)

Areas of Alba Road, Hubbard Gulch and Fanning Grade. (BEN 1) (8/19/2020 6:00 pm)

All areas of Ben Lomond (Zones BEN 2 – BEN 5) (8/19/2020 7:00 pm) The area of Lompico (Zones ZAY 11, ZAY 12)

All areas adjacent to the Bonny Doon and San Lorenzo Valley should be prepared to evacuate if necessary. (CRZ7, CRZ8) (8/20/2020 1:00 am)

Area in BEN-2, specifically Valley View Road

Evacuation Warnings

There are currently no evacuation warnings in place.

Evacuation Centers

San Mateo County

Half Moon Bay High School: 1 Lewis Foster Drive Half Moon Bay

Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz County Fairground, 2601 E. Lake Avenue in Watsonville

Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium, 307 Church Street, Santa Cruz (AT CAPACITY)

Seventh Day Adventist Camp Grounds, 1931 Soquel San Jose Rd (AT CAPACITY)

Cabrillo College, 6500 Soquel Drive, Aptos CA

Santa Cruz Bible Church, 440 Frederick Street, Santa Cruz

Simpkins Family Swim Center, 919 17th Ave (ADA only)

Twin Lakes Church, 2701 Cabrillo College Drive

Congregational Church Shelter, 4951 Soquel Drive in Soquel

Harbor High School, 300 La Fonda Ave., Santa Cruz

Rodeway Inn, 1620 West Beach St., Watsonville

Animal Evacuation Centers

Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds, 2601 E. Lake Avenue in Watsonville

Large farm animals are being accepted at Cowpalace. For information and assistance contact (650) 450-0520

Watsonville Animal Shelter, 580 Airport Blvd

Road Closures

San Mateo County

State Route 1 at Gazos Creek

Cloverdale Road between Pescadero Creek Road and Gazos Creek.

Pescadero Creek Road at Butano cut off

Pescadero Creek Road at Burns Valley Road

Santa Cruz County

State Route 1 at Shaffer Road to Ano Nuevo

State Route 9 at Lower Glen Arbor to Rincon Trail head

Empire Grade at Heller Drive

Upper Zayante South closed at State Route 35

Hutchinson Road at State Route 35

State Route 35 at Bear Creek Rd to Boulder Creek

Mount Hermon Road at Locatelli Lane to Graham Hill Road

Graham Hill Road at Lockewood Lane to State Route 9

Westbound Mount Hermon at Glen Canyon Rd to Graham Hill Road

LNU Lightning Complex (Lake, Sonoma, Napa, Solano counties)

Size: 375,209 acres

Containment: 69%

Injuries: 4 civilians

Fatalities: 5

Structures Destroyed: 1,288

Structures Threatened: 3,378

Structures Damaged: 202

>>>DAMAGE STATUS: CLICK HERE for LNU Lightning Complex Structure Damage Status Map

This complex includes:

Hennessey Fire in Napa and Lake County (merged with Gamble, Green, Markley, Spanish, Aetna, Round, Morgan Fires): 317,909 acres; 68% contained

Walbridge Fire in Sonoma County (merged with Stewarts): 54,940 acres; 73% contained

Meyers Fire in Sonoma County: 2,360 acres; 100% contained

LNU Evacuation Order, Warning Map

Evacuation Orders

Colusa County

Zone C1 All areas and residents West SR-16, South of SR 20, east of Colusa/Lake County line

Zone C2 All area and residents North of Colusa/Yolo County line, east of SR 16, west of Sand Creek/Green Road, and South of the dead-end of Spring Valley Road



Lake County

Hidden Valley Lake/Jerusalem Valley Areas South of Hofacker Ln. to Morgan Valley Rd. East of Hwy 29 West of Lake / Napa County line

East of Middletown Area East of Hwy 29 North of Lake / Napa County line up to the intersection of Hey. 29 and St. Helena Creek (Across from Twin Pine Casino) St. Helena Creek Rd

Lower Lake Area (South) West of Lake / Napa County line North of Hofacker Ln. extending east to Morgan Valley Rd. Lower Lake Area (North) North of Morgan Valley Rd. East of Sky High Ridge Rd. extending north to Hwy. 20 South of Hwy. 20 West of Lake / Napa / Colusa County lines



Napa County

Atlas Peak Road from 3682 Atlas Peak Road (Circle R Ranch) to the dead end

Ink Grade from White Cottage Road to Pope Valley Road

Howell Mountain Road, east to Pope Valley Community of Angwin Pacific Union College

All of Pope Valley Road and connecting roads Pope Valley Cross Hardin Aetna Springs Road James Creek Road

All of Butts Canyon Road and connecting Roads in Napa County of Napa Snell Valley Road Stagecoach Road Community of Berryessa Estates

Properties on the east side of Highway 29 between Silverado Trail and Lake County line Old Lawley Toll Road Palisades Road



Sonoma County

Zone – 1B3

East of McCray Ridge Road and Pool Ridge

North of Old Cazadero Road

West of King Ridge Road

South of Skaggs Springs Road

Zone – 1D4 and 5

Community of Rio Nido

Residents returning to Guerneville must utilize HWY 116/Pocket Canyon, Bohemian HWY or HWY 1

Area of Old Cazadero Road north of Old Cazadero Road at Chimney Rock Road

Pool Ridge Road

East of Armstrong Woods Road

West of Westside Road

South of Sweetwater Springs Road

Zone – 2E1

South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road

North of Palmer Creek Road and Stewart Point Skaggs Springs Road

West of McCray Road

East of Wallace Creek Road

Zone – 2E2

South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road

North of Chemise Road

West of the center of Dry Creek (the actual creek)

East of Wallace Creek Road

Zone – 2E3

South of Chemise Road

North of Westside Road

East of Wallace Creek Road

West of the Center of Dry Creek (the actual creek)

Zone – 2E4

South of Palmer Creek Road

North of McCray Ridge Road and Sweetwater Springs Road

East of the Dry Creek (the actual creek)

Yolo County

Zone 1

Zone 2

Evacuation Warnings

Lake County

Middletown Area West of Hwy. 29 North and East of Lake / Napa South of Anderson Springs Rd. / Neft Rd. / Boggs Mt. Rec. Area extending northeast to Hwy. 29 / Hofacker Ln.

Lower Lake Area East of Big Canyon Rd. / Perini Rd. / Seigler Canyon Rd. North of the previous evacuation order/warning line of Anderson Springs Rd. / Neft Rd. / Boggs Mt. Rec. Area extending northeast to Hwy. 29 / Hofacker Ln.

East Lake County Area South and West of the Lake/Colusa County line Areas east of HWY 29 north of Butts Canyon Road, south of Morgan Valley Road and west of the intersection of Morgan Valley Road and Rocky Creek Road, extending south to the intersection of Butts Canyon Road and Guenoc Road. (This includes residents in area of Lower Lake, Spruce Grove Road, Hofacker Lane, and Hidden Valley Lake) South of Butts Canyon Road West of Callayomi Rd East of Saint Helena Creek Rd and SR-29



Napa County

Chiles Pope Valley Road from Highway 128 to Pope Valley Road

Pope Canyon Road to Hardin Road, including Hardin Road and Dollarhide Road Highway 128 from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Valley Road

All of Lower Chiles Valley Road

Howell Mountain Road from White Cottage Road to Pope Valley Road

Ink Grade from White Cottage Road to Pope Valley Road

Silverado Trail south from Rosendale Rd. to HWY 128 (Sage Canyon Road) to include the areas of Fawn Park

Madrone Knolls, Meadowood, Howell Mountain Road including roads off of Howell Mountain Road up to and including Conn Valley Road

Taplin Road, Rutherford Hill Road and Long Ranch Road

HWY 128 (Sage Canyon Road) from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Wragg Canyon Road

Soda Canyon from Loma Vista to 3700 Soda Canyon Road (Dead End)

Atlas Peak from 2462 Atlas Peak Road (Bubbling Wells Pet Cemetery) to 3683 Atlas Peak Road.

Highway 121 (Monticello Road) to Longhorn Ridge Road, to include the Circle Oaks sub-division, along with the communities of Wooden Valley and Gordon Valley to the Napa/Solano County line This will include Wooden Valley Road, Wooden Valley Cross Road, Gordon Valley Road, and all connecting roads

Berryessa-Knoxville Road from Hwy128 to Spanish Flat Loop Road (including all of Spanish Flat Loop Road)

Steele Canyon Road, including Beryessa Highlands sub-division

Solano County

Solano County begins phased repopulation process; helping residents safelyreturn home after evacuation

Phase 1 This phase went into effect on August 27, 2020. This phaseincluded residents who live in the areas West of Interstate 80from Lyon Road to Vaca Valley Road, including Vaca ValleyRoad. Gates Canyon Road will remain closed.



Phase 2 Today, August 28, 2020 phase 2 has gone into effect and includes the area north of Vaca Valley Road up to CantelowRoad and from Pleasants Valley Road to Gibson Canyon Road. Cantelow Road from Pleasants Valley Road to English Hills Road will remain closed. Mix Canyon Road will remain closed.



Sonoma County

Zone – 2A3

North of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road to the eastern edge of Lake Sonoma

Everything west of the eastern edge of Lake Sonoma to the western boundary that runs north along the ridge line from the intersection of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Rd @ Old Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road to the interception of Rockpile Road @ Cooley Ranch Road north to the Mendocino County Line. This is a very rural area with no clear defining boundaries.

Portions of 1D4 and 1D5 (Town of Guerneville)

North of the Russian River

South Rio Nido Road at Armstrong Woods Road

West of Foothill Boulevard at River Road

East of Old Cazadero Road

Zone – 2A2

North of the Dry Creek and the northern fork of Lake Sonoma County

West of Dutcher Creek, City of Coverdale city limits and Hwy 128

South of the Mendocino County line

Yolo County

Zone 3

Evacuation Centers

Lake County

Kelseyville High School parking lot: 5480 Main Street in Kelseyville

Napa County

Crosswalk Community Church at 2590 First Street in Napa

Sonoma County

Santa Rosa Fairgrounds: 1350 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa

Petaluma Veterans Building: 1094 Petaluma Blvd in South Petaluma

Animal Evacuation Centers

Napa County

Napa County Animal Shelter at 942 Hartle Court in Napa

Valley Brook Equestrian Center at 1132 EL Centro Ave. in Napa

Napa Valley Horseman’s Association at 1200 Foster Road in Napa

Ag 4 Youth at 1200 Foster Rd. in Napa

Solano County

Vallejo Fairgrounds, 900 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo (large animals, current count 211 animals)

Solano County Animal Shelter, 2510 Claybank Rd (small animals only, current count 285 animals)

Kelseyville High School parking lot 5480 Main Street Kelseyville, CA

Road Closures

Lake County

Lower Lake Morgan Valley Road eastbound at Sky High Ridge Rd. Spruce Grove Road (north) eastbound at SR 29 Clayton Creek Road eastbound at SR 29 Hofacker Lane eastbound at SR 29 Lake Ridge Road northbound at Morgan Valley Road A Street eastbound at SR 29

Hidden Valley Lake Spruce Grove Road (south) eastbound at SR 29 Hartman Road eastbound at SR 29 Grange Road eastbound at SR 29

Middletown Butts Canyon Road eastbound at SR 29



Napa County

SR-121 at Circle Oaks — closed Eastbound

SR-128 at Napa/Solano county line — No traffic westbound

Butts Canyon Road at Guenoc

SR-128 at Silverado Trail

Atlas Peak Road at Circle R Ranch

Howell Mountain Road

Deer Park at Silverado Trail

Glass Mountain Road and Silverado Trail

Crystal Springs at Silverado Trail

SR-128 at County Line (Putah Creek Bridge)

Sonoma County

Sonoma County road closures:

River Rd westbound @ River Drive

River Rd eastbound and westbound @ Odd Fellows Park Rd River Rd eastbound @ Hwy 116

Hwy 116 eastbound @ Old Cazadero Rd (Old Cazadero Rd is open)

King Ridge Rd northbound and southbound @ Sewell Rd

King Ridge Rd northbound and southbound @ Cazadero Hwy

Dry Creek Rd westbound @ Dutcher Creek Rd (no traffic on Dry Creek to Skaggs Springs Rd)

Yoakim Bridge Rd westbound @ Dry Creek Rd

Lambert Bridge Rd westbound @ Dry Creek (no traffic west, across the bridge)

Westside Rd westbound @ Hendricks Street (no traffic west of the bridge)

22303 Skaggs Springs Rd eastbound @ Anvil Ranch

Wohler Rd/Westside Rd northbound @ Eastside Rd (Eastside Rd is open)

Solano County

Foothill Road westbound at Auburn Way

Cherry Glenn Road westbound at Lyon Road

Lyon Road southbound at Cherry Glenn

Pleasants Valley Road southbound at SR 128

Pleasants Valley Road northbound at Cherry Glenn Road

Lyon Road northbound at Rollingwood Dr.

Gibson Canyon Road southbound at Cantelow Rd.

Cantelow Rd. westbound at Gibson Canyon Rd.

Gibson Canyon Rd. N northbound at Solar Hills Dr.

Putah Creek Rd. westbound at 3851 Putah Creek Rd.

Peaceful Glen Rd. westbound at Olivas Lane

Vaca Valley Rd. E westbound at Bucktown Lane

Bucktown Lane northbound at Vaca Valley Rd. E

SCU Lightning Complex (Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara counties)

Size: 390,157

Containment: 70%

Injuries: 5 (3 first responders, 2 civilians)

Fatalities: 0

Structures Destroyed: 120

Structures Threatened: 5,065

Structures Damaged: 18

The main fires in this complex are:

Deer Zone (Contra Costa County): Round Fire, Palm Fire, Marsh Fire, Briones Fire

Calaveras Zone (Alameda/Santa Clara/Stanislaus counties): Kilkare Fire, Arroyo Fire, Mill Creek Fire, Welch Fire, Ohlone Fire, Reservoir Fire

Canyon Zone (Stanislaus/San Joaquin/Merced counties): Peg Leg Fire, Terravilla Fire, Del Puerto Fire, and Peach Fire

SCU Evacuation Order, Warning Map

Evacuation Orders

Alameda County

All evacuation orders lifted

Santa Clara County

All previous Evacuation Orders have been downgraded to Warnings (see below)

Evacuation Warnings

Alameda County

All evacuation warnings lifted

Santa Clara County

All evacuation warnings lifted

San Joaquin County

All evacuation orders and warnings lifted

Evacuation Centers

Creekside Middle School: 535 Peregrine Drive in Patterson

Milpitas Library: 160 N. Main St in Milpitas

Ann Sobrato High School Performing Arts Building at 401 Burnett Avenue in Morgan Hill

Animal Evacuation Centers

County of Santa Clara Animal Services: (408 )686-3900 (For the unincorporated areas of Santa Clara County, Morgan Hill, and Gilroy)

Hold Your Horses Live Stock: (925)-584-1976 (Large Animals in Canyon Zone)

Alameda County Animal Services (925)803-7041 (Large and small animal shelter and assistance)

Road Closures

Mines Rd. at DelValle Road (DelValle residents only)

Intersection of Mines Rd., Del Puerto Canyon Rd. and San Antonio Valley Rd. – No traffic north or south (west) from intersection

Quimby Rd. at Mount Hamilton Rd. – Hard closure

Metcalf Rd. at San Felipe Rd – No traffic south of intersection

E. Dunne Ave. at Holiday – No traffic east of intersection

Roop at Coyote Reservoir – No traffic north or east of intersection

Canada at 152 – No traffic north of intersection

Bell Station, north of 152 – No traffic north of 152

Size: 3,072 acres

Containment: 10%

Evacuation Orders

Silverhills Rd

Fox Drive

Noren Wy

Evacuation Warnings

West of Shoreline Highway between Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in Olema south to Bolinas

West of Hwy 1 and Sir Francis Drake Blvd (northern intersection) to the Point Reyes Lighthouse (includes communities of Olema, Inverness, Inverness Park, Sea Haven)

Sir Francis Drake to the Bay Area Ridge Trail, continuing to the Bolinas Ridge Fire Road and the McCurdy Trail – all areas west of those intersections

Point Reyes National Seashore west of Highway 1 is now closed to all visitors

Highway 1 at the greenbridge (Lagunitas Creek) south to the intersection of Highway 1 and Sir Francis Drake (Southern Intersection in Olema).

Sir Francis Drake to the top of Olema Hill – everything north of Sir Francis Drake.

Everything between the above intersections to the east to Olema Hill and west of Highway 1.

Park Closures

Point Reyes National Seashore total closure

Road Closures

Limantor Road

Coastal traffic be limited to local traffic only

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Latest Stories: