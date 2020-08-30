Bay Area fires: Latest on containment, size

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Nearly 13,000 firefighters are continuing to make progress towards containment on 22 major fires and lightning complexes in California.
At this time, over 12,400 people remain evacuated.
Firefighters are closely monitoring weather conditions, as extreme heat is expected to grip the area over the weekend.
Since the lightning siege that started on Saturday, August 15, 2020, there have been nearly 14,000 lightning strikes. During this time-period, there have been more than 900 new wildfires, which have now burned over 1.5 million acres. There have 8 fatalities and over 3,200 structures destroyed.
>>>DAMAGE STATUS: CLICK HERE for LNU Lightning Complex Structure Damage Status Map
CZU Lightning Complex (San Mateo, Santa Cruz counties)
Size: 86,509 acres
Containment: 61%
Injuries: 1
Fatalities: 1
Structures Destroyed: 1,490
Structures Threatened: 7,647
Structures Damaged: 140
UC Santa Cruz Update: On Wednesday evening, evacuation orders were lifted for the University of California, Santa Cruz. Operations will resume ‘through a phased opening,’ according to the chancellor and the chief of police.
CZU Evacuation Order, Warning Map
Evacuation Orders
San Mateo County
- Butano Community Area
- Butano State Park Area including Barranca Knolls Community
- South Skyline Blvd. area near Hwy 9
- Western areas of San Mateo County
Santa Cruz County
- Waterman Gap Loop, Upper HWY 236, Boulder Creek Golf Course, Heartwood Hill, Lodge Road, Community of Little Basin, Lower China Grade, Upper China Grade, Community of Kings Hwy, Lower Jamison Creek, Gallion Heights, Fallen Leaf Neighborhood, Foxglove Lane (Zones CRZ10, CRZ13, BOU36, BOU20, BOU30, BOU31, BOU36, BOU37, BOU21) (8/18/2020 10 pm)
- Saratoga Toll Road, San Lorenzo Park, Riverside Grove-Community of Teilh Drive, Wildwood Road (Zones: BOU38, BOU39, BOU40, BOU41, BOU42, BOU43) (8/18/2020 7:30 PM)
- Everyone on Empire Grade Road, from Felton Empire north, all of Pine Flat Road, all of Ice Cream Grade, Bonny Doon Road, in between Pine Flat Road, Martin Road, and all associated side streets are under an evacuation order. (CRZ1, CRZ2, CRZ3, CRZ4, CRZ5, CRZ10, CRZ11, CRZ12, CRZ13, CRZ14, CRZ15) (8/19/2020 1:00 am)
- Bonny Doon south of Ice Cream Grade, to include Pine Flat Road South is now under an evacuation order. (CRZ7, CRZ8)
- Areas of Alba Road, Hubbard Gulch and Fanning Grade. (BEN 1) (8/19/2020 6:00 pm)
- All areas of Ben Lomond (Zones BEN 2 – BEN 5) (8/19/2020 7:00 pm) The area of Lompico (Zones ZAY 11, ZAY 12)
- All areas adjacent to the Bonny Doon and San Lorenzo Valley should be prepared to evacuate if necessary. (CRZ7, CRZ8) (8/20/2020 1:00 am)
- Area in BEN-2, specifically Valley View Road
Evacuation Warnings
San Mateo County
- Zones SMC 49
- Zones SMC EO42, SMC EO24A
- Areas north of Canyon Road – Zones SMC E98A
- Loma Mar and Dearborn Parks areas – Zones SMC 18A
- Communities of Loma Mar and Dearborn Park
- Pescadero Creek County Park Area
- Butano Creek Drainage
Santa Cruz County
- East edge of Bear Creek – Zones BOU 8A, BOU 13, BOU 25, BOU 26, CRZ 14B
- Areas in Boulder Creek and Brookdale – Zones BOU 1-7, BOU 8B, BOU 9, BOU 9C, BOU 10A, BOU 11A, BOU 12, BOU 14A, BOU 15A, CRZ 9C, CRZ 11A, CRZ 13A, FEL 4B
- Black Rand Road area – Zone CRZ 9C
- Big Basin Way area – Zone CRZ 13A
- Areas south of Bonny Doon – Zone CRZ 6B
- Areas on the eastern fire’s edge (Zones FEL 3B, CRZ 12A, BEN 1A
- Areas of Boulder Creek (Zones: CRZ 13B, CRZ 14C, BOU 19, BOU 23-24, BOU 34-35, BOU 39-43)
- Areas of Bonny Doon (Zones CRZ 5A, CRZ 7, CRZ 8A)
Evacuation Centers
Santa Cruz County
- Santa Cruz County Fairground, 2601 E. Lake Avenue in Watsonville
- Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium, 307 Church Street, Santa Cruz (AT CAPACITY)
- Seventh Day Adventist Camp Grounds, 1931 Soquel San Jose Rd (AT CAPACITY)
- Cabrillo College, 6500 Soquel Drive, Aptos CA
- Santa Cruz Bible Church, 440 Frederick Street, Santa Cruz
- Simpkins Family Swim Center, 919 17th Ave (ADA only)
- Twin Lakes Church, 2701 Cabrillo College Drive
- Congregational Church Shelter, 4951 Soquel Drive in Soquel
- Harbor High School, 300 La Fonda Ave., Santa Cruz
- Rodeway Inn, 1620 West Beach St., Watsonville
Animal Evacuation Centers
- Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds, 2601 E. Lake Avenue in Watsonville
- Large farm animals are being accepted at Cowpalace. For information and assistance contact (650) 450-0520
- Watsonville Animal Shelter, 580 Airport Blvd
Road Closures
San Mateo County
- State Route 1 at Gazos Creek
- Cloverdale Road between Pescadero Creek Road and Gazos Creek.
- Pescadero Creek Road at Butano cut off
- Pescadero Creek Road at Burns Valley Road
Santa Cruz County
- State Route 1 at Shaffer Road to Ano Nuevo
- State Route 9 at Lower Glen Arbor to Rincon Trail head
- Empire Grade at Heller Drive
- Upper Zayante South closed at State Route 35
- Hutchinson Road at State Route 35
- State Route 35 at Bear Creek Rd to Boulder Creek
- Mount Hermon Road at Locatelli Lane to Graham Hill Road
- Graham Hill Road at Lockewood Lane to State Route 9
- Westbound Mount Hermon at Glen Canyon Rd to Graham Hill Road
LNU Lightning Complex (Lake, Sonoma, Napa, Solano counties)
Size: 375,209 acres
Containment: 89%
Injuries: 4 civilians
Fatalities: 5
Structures Destroyed: 1,491
Structures Threatened: 1,350
Structures Damaged: 232
>>>DAMAGE STATUS: CLICK HERE for LNU Lightning Complex Structure Damage Status Map
This complex includes:
- Hennessey Fire in Napa and Lake County (merged with Gamble, Green, Markley, Spanish, Aetna, Round, Morgan Fires): 317,909 acres; 89% contained
- Walbridge Fire in Sonoma County (merged with Stewarts): 54,940 acres; 94% contained
- Meyers Fire in Sonoma County: 2,360 acres; 100% contained
LNU Evacuation Order, Warning Map
Evacuation Orders
Napa County
- Berryessa-Knoxville Road from Eastside Road to the Napa/Lake county line (this does not include Eastside Road)
Evacuation Warnings
Colusa County
Zone C2
- All area and residents North of Colusa/Yolo County line, east of SR 16, west of Sand Creek/Green Road, and South of the dead-end of Spring Valley Road
Lake County
- East of Middletown Area
- East of Hwy 29
- North of Lake / Napa County line
- South of Butts Canyon Road
- East of Cailayomi Road to Western Mine Road
- St. Helena Creek Rd
- North of Lower Lake Area
- North of Morgan Valley Road
- East of the Intersection of Morgan Valley Road and Sky High Ridge Road
- South of HWY 20
- West of the Lake/Colusa/ Yolo County lines
- South of Lower Lake Area
- South of Morgan Valley Rd.
- East of Chimney Rock/ Canyon Rd.
- North of Jerusalem Grade Rd. extending to Lake/Napa County line
- West of the Lake/Napa County line
- Middletown Area
- East of Guenoc Winery Rd.
- North Butts Canyon Rd.
- South of Grange Rd.
- West of Lake/Napa County line
- South of Butts Canyon Rd. to Cailayomi Rd.
- East of St. Helena Creek Rd.
- North of HWY 29
- West of Cailayomi Rd. extending to Western Mine Road.
Napa County
- Properties on the east side of Silverado Trail from Rosedale Road to Deer Park Road
- Howell Mountain Road (AKA Old Howell Mountain Road) from Conn ValleyRoad up to the intersection of White Cottage Road
- Howell Mountain Road from Deer Park Road to Pope Valley Road, including the community of Angwin
- White Cottage Road
- Ink Grade from White Cottage Road to Pope Valley Road
- Chiles Pope Valley Road from 128 to Pope Valley Road, Pope Valley Road to Aetna Springs Road, all roads in between, including Lower Chiles ValleyRoad
- Pope Canyon Road from Pope Valley Road to Hardin Road, to include Hardin Road and Dollarhide Road
- Butts Canyon Road from Aetna Springs Road to the Napa/Lake County line
- Snell Valley Road, including Berryessa Estates sub-division
- Soda Canyon from Loma Vista to 3700 Soda Canyon Road (Dead End)
- Atlas Peak from 2462 Atlas Peak Road (Bubbling Wells Pet Cemetery) to the dead end.
- Deer Park Road from Silverado Trail to the intersection of White CottageRoad and Howell Mountain Road. This will include the community of Deer Park, Glass Mountain, Crystal Springs, and St. Helena Hospital
- Highway 128 (Capell Valley Road/Sage Canyon Rd) from Chiles PopeValley Road to Wragg Canyon Road. (Wragg Canyon Road remains closed and under an Evacuation Order)
- Highway 121 (Monticello Road) from Vichy Avenue to Highway 128 (Moskowite Corners)
- Berryessa Knoxville Road from Highway 128 (at Turtle Rock) to SpanishFlat Loop Road, to include Spanish Flat Loop
Solano County
Solano County begins phased repopulation process; helping residentssafely return home after evacuation. Only residents are permitted to re-
enter the area with appropriate Identification.
Sonoma County
Zone – 2E2
- South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road
- North of Chemise Road
- West of the center of Dry Creek (the actual creek)
- East of Wallace Creek Road
Zone – 2E3
- South of Chemise Road
- North of Westside Road
- East of Wallace Creek Road
- West of the Center of Dry Creek (the actual creek)
Zone – 2E4
- South of Palmer Creek Road
- North of McCray Ridge Road and Sweetwater Springs Road
- East of the Dry Creek (the actual creek)
Zone – 1B3
- East of McCray Ridge Road and Pool Ridge
- North of Old Cazadero Road
- West of King Ridge Road
- South of Skaggs Springs Road
Portions of 1D4 and 1D5 (Town of Guerneville)
- North of the Russian River
- South Rio Nido Road at Armstrong Woods Road
- West of Foothill Boulevard at River Road
- East of Old Cazadero Road
Yolo County
- Zone 1 – All area of zone west of fires edge
- Zone 2 – West of SR 16 North of Rumsey Canyon Rd.
Evacuation Centers
Lake County
- Kelseyville High School parking lot: 5480 Main Street in Kelseyville
Napa County
- Crosswalk Community Church at 2590 First Street in Napa
Sonoma County
- Santa Rosa Fairgrounds: 1350 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa
- Petaluma Veterans Building: 1094 Petaluma Blvd in South Petaluma
Animal Evacuation Centers
Napa County
- Napa County Animal Shelter at 942 Hartle Court in Napa
- Valley Brook Equestrian Center at 1132 EL Centro Ave. in Napa
- Napa Valley Horseman’s Association at 1200 Foster Road in Napa
- Ag 4 Youth at 1200 Foster Rd. in Napa
Solano County
- Vallejo Fairgrounds, 900 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo (large animals, current count 211 animals)
- Solano County Animal Shelter, 2510 Claybank Rd (small animals only, current count 285 animals)
- Kelseyville High School parking lot 5480 Main Street Kelseyville, CA
Road Closures
Lake County
- Lower Lake
- Morgan Valley Road eastbound at Sky High Ridge Rd.
- Spruce Grove Road (north) eastbound at SR 29
- Clayton Creek Road eastbound at SR 29
- Hofacker Lane eastbound at SR 29
- Lake Ridge Road northbound at Morgan Valley Road
- A Street eastbound at SR 29
- Hidden Valley Lake
- Spruce Grove Road (south) eastbound at SR 29
- Hartman Road eastbound at SR 29
- Grange Road eastbound at SR 29
- Middletown
- Butts Canyon Road eastbound at SR 29
Napa County
- SR-121 at Circle Oaks — closed Eastbound
- SR-128 at Napa/Solano county line — No traffic westbound
- Butts Canyon Road at Guenoc
- SR-128 at Silverado Trail
- Atlas Peak Road at Circle R Ranch
- Howell Mountain Road
- Deer Park at Silverado Trail
- Glass Mountain Road and Silverado Trail
- Crystal Springs at Silverado Trail
- SR-128 at County Line (Putah Creek Bridge)
Sonoma County
- Sonoma County road closures:
- River Rd westbound @ River Drive
- River Rd eastbound and westbound @ Odd Fellows Park Rd River Rd eastbound @ Hwy 116
- Hwy 116 eastbound @ Old Cazadero Rd (Old Cazadero Rd is open)
- King Ridge Rd northbound and southbound @ Sewell Rd
- King Ridge Rd northbound and southbound @ Cazadero Hwy
- Dry Creek Rd westbound @ Dutcher Creek Rd (no traffic on Dry Creek to Skaggs Springs Rd)
- Yoakim Bridge Rd westbound @ Dry Creek Rd
- Lambert Bridge Rd westbound @ Dry Creek (no traffic west, across the bridge)
- Westside Rd westbound @ Hendricks Street (no traffic west of the bridge)
- 22303 Skaggs Springs Rd eastbound @ Anvil Ranch
- Wohler Rd/Westside Rd northbound @ Eastside Rd (Eastside Rd is open)
Solano County
- Foothill Road westbound at Auburn Way
- Cherry Glenn Road westbound at Lyon Road
- Lyon Road southbound at Cherry Glenn
- Pleasants Valley Road southbound at SR 128
- Pleasants Valley Road northbound at Cherry Glenn Road
- Lyon Road northbound at Rollingwood Dr.
- Gibson Canyon Road southbound at Cantelow Rd.
- Cantelow Rd. westbound at Gibson Canyon Rd.
- Gibson Canyon Rd. N northbound at Solar Hills Dr.
- Putah Creek Rd. westbound at 3851 Putah Creek Rd.
- Peaceful Glen Rd. westbound at Olivas Lane
- Vaca Valley Rd. E westbound at Bucktown Lane
- Bucktown Lane northbound at Vaca Valley Rd. E
SCU Lightning Complex (Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara counties)
Size: 396,624 acres
Containment: 86%
Injuries: 5 (3 first responders, 2 civilians)
Fatalities: 0
Structures Destroyed: 159
Structures Threatened: 0
Structures Damaged: 21
The main fires in this complex are:
- Deer Zone (Contra Costa County): Round Fire, Palm Fire, Marsh Fire, Briones Fire
- Calaveras Zone (Alameda/Santa Clara/Stanislaus counties): Kilkare Fire, Arroyo Fire, Mill Creek Fire, Welch Fire, Ohlone Fire, Reservoir Fire
- Canyon Zone (Stanislaus/San Joaquin/Merced counties): Peg Leg Fire, Terravilla Fire, Del Puerto Fire, and Peach Fire
SCU Evacuation Order, Warning Map
Evacuation Orders
Alameda County
All evacuation orders lifted
Santa Clara County
Zone 2A
- East of the fire perimeter to Mines Rd. and San Antonio Rd.
- West of Mines Rd. and San Antonio Rd. to the fire perimeter
- South of the Alameda/Santa Clara County line to HWY 130
- North of HWY 130 to the Alameda/Santa Clara County line
Zone 3A
- East of San Felipe Rd. to the Santa Clara/Stanislaus County Line
- South of Mt. Hamilton/ HWY 130
- West of Santa Clara/Stanislaus County line to San Felipe Rd.
Zone 9
- South of the Alameda/Santa Clara County line in between Mines Rd. and the Stanislaus/San Joaquin County line to Del Puerto Canyon Rd.
- East of Mines Rd. to Santa Clara/Stanislaus County line
- North of Del Puerto Canyon Rd. to Alameda/Santa Clara County line in between Mines Rd. and the Stanislaus/San Joaquin County
- West of Santa Clara/Stanislaus County line to Mines Rd. in between the Alameda/Santa Clara County line and Del Puerto Canyon Rd.
Evacuation Warnings
Alameda County
All evacuation warnings lifted
Santa Clara County
All evacuation warnings lifted
San Joaquin County
All evacuation orders and warnings lifted
Evacuation Centers
- Creekside Middle School: 535 Peregrine Drive in Patterson
- Milpitas Library: 160 N. Main St in Milpitas
- Ann Sobrato High School Performing Arts Building at 401 Burnett Avenue in Morgan Hill
Animal Evacuation Centers
- County of Santa Clara Animal Services: (408 )686-3900 (For the unincorporated areas of Santa Clara County, Morgan Hill, and Gilroy)
- Hold Your Horses Live Stock: (925)-584-1976 (Large Animals in Canyon Zone)
- Alameda County Animal Services (925)803-7041 (Large and small animal shelter and assistance)
Road Closures
- Mines Rd. at DelValle Road (DelValle residents only)
- Intersection of Mines Rd., Del Puerto Canyon Rd. and San Antonio Valley Rd. – No traffic north or south (west) from intersection
- Quimby Rd. at Mount Hamilton Rd. – Hard closure
Woodward Fire (Marin County)
Size: 3,072 acres
Containment: 10%
Evacuation Orders
- Silverhills Rd
- Fox Drive
- Noren Wy
Evacuation Warnings
- West of Shoreline Highway between Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in Olema south to Bolinas
- Sir Francis Drake to the Bay Area Ridge Trail, continuing to the Bolinas Ridge Fire Road and the McCurdy Trail – all areas west of those intersections
- Point Reyes National Seashore west of Highway 1 is now closed to all visitors
- Highway 1 at the greenbridge (Lagunitas Creek) south to the intersection of Highway 1 and Sir Francis Drake (Southern Intersection in Olema).
- Sir Francis Drake to the top of Olema Hill – everything north of Sir Francis Drake.
- Everything between the above intersections to the east to Olema Hill and west of Highway 1.
Park Closures
Point Reyes National Seashore total closure
Road Closures
- Limantor Road
- Coastal traffic be limited to local traffic only
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Latest Stories:
- 1 killed in fatal hit-and-run crash in Concord
- ‘World’s loneliest elephant’ okayed to quit zoo for new life
- Child care crisis pushes US mothers out of the labor force
- Flying Tails: Patches the Pygmy goat flies to new home
- San Jose State University launches wildfire research center