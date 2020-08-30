Bay Area fires: Latest on containment, size

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Nearly 13,000 firefighters are continuing to make progress towards containment on 22 major fires and lightning complexes in California.

At this time, over 12,400 people remain evacuated.

Firefighters are closely monitoring weather conditions, as extreme heat is expected to grip the area over the weekend.

Since the lightning siege that started on Saturday, August 15, 2020, there have been nearly 14,000 lightning strikes. During this time-period, there have been more than 900 new wildfires, which have now burned over 1.5 million acres. There have 8 fatalities and over 3,200 structures destroyed.

CZU Lightning Complex (San Mateo, Santa Cruz counties)

Size: 86,509 acres

Containment: 61%

Injuries: 1

Fatalities: 1

Structures Destroyed: 1,490

Structures Threatened: 7,647

Structures Damaged: 140

UC Santa Cruz Update: On Wednesday evening, evacuation orders were lifted for the University of California, Santa Cruz. Operations will resume ‘through a phased opening,’ according to the chancellor and the chief of police.

CZU Evacuation Order, Warning Map

Evacuation Orders

San Mateo County

Butano Community Area

Butano State Park Area including Barranca Knolls Community

South Skyline Blvd. area near Hwy 9

Western areas of San Mateo County

Santa Cruz County

Waterman Gap Loop, Upper HWY 236, Boulder Creek Golf Course, Heartwood Hill, Lodge Road, Community of Little Basin, Lower China Grade, Upper China Grade, Community of Kings Hwy, Lower Jamison Creek, Gallion Heights, Fallen Leaf Neighborhood, Foxglove Lane (Zones CRZ10, CRZ13, BOU36, BOU20, BOU30, BOU31, BOU36, BOU37, BOU21) (8/18/2020 10 pm)

Saratoga Toll Road, San Lorenzo Park, Riverside Grove-Community of Teilh Drive, Wildwood Road (Zones: BOU38, BOU39, BOU40, BOU41, BOU42, BOU43) (8/18/2020 7:30 PM)

Everyone on Empire Grade Road, from Felton Empire north, all of Pine Flat Road, all of Ice Cream Grade, Bonny Doon Road, in between Pine Flat Road, Martin Road, and all associated side streets are under an evacuation order. (CRZ1, CRZ2, CRZ3, CRZ4, CRZ5, CRZ10, CRZ11, CRZ12, CRZ13, CRZ14, CRZ15) (8/19/2020 1:00 am)

Bonny Doon south of Ice Cream Grade, to include Pine Flat Road South is now under an evacuation order. (CRZ7, CRZ8)

Areas of Alba Road, Hubbard Gulch and Fanning Grade. (BEN 1) (8/19/2020 6:00 pm)

All areas of Ben Lomond (Zones BEN 2 – BEN 5) (8/19/2020 7:00 pm) The area of Lompico (Zones ZAY 11, ZAY 12)

All areas adjacent to the Bonny Doon and San Lorenzo Valley should be prepared to evacuate if necessary. (CRZ7, CRZ8) (8/20/2020 1:00 am)

Area in BEN-2, specifically Valley View Road

Evacuation Warnings

San Mateo County

Zones SMC 49

Zones SMC EO42, SMC EO24A

Areas north of Canyon Road – Zones SMC E98A

Loma Mar and Dearborn Parks areas – Zones SMC 18A

Communities of Loma Mar and Dearborn Park

Pescadero Creek County Park Area

Butano Creek Drainage

Santa Cruz County

East edge of Bear Creek – Zones BOU 8A, BOU 13, BOU 25, BOU 26, CRZ 14B

Areas in Boulder Creek and Brookdale – Zones BOU 1-7, BOU 8B, BOU 9, BOU 9C, BOU 10A, BOU 11A, BOU 12, BOU 14A, BOU 15A, CRZ 9C, CRZ 11A, CRZ 13A, FEL 4B

Black Rand Road area – Zone CRZ 9C

Big Basin Way area – Zone CRZ 13A

Areas south of Bonny Doon – Zone CRZ 6B

Areas on the eastern fire’s edge (Zones FEL 3B, CRZ 12A, BEN 1A

Areas of Boulder Creek (Zones: CRZ 13B, CRZ 14C, BOU 19, BOU 23-24, BOU 34-35, BOU 39-43)

Areas of Bonny Doon (Zones CRZ 5A, CRZ 7, CRZ 8A)

Evacuation Centers

Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz County Fairground, 2601 E. Lake Avenue in Watsonville

Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium, 307 Church Street, Santa Cruz (AT CAPACITY)

Seventh Day Adventist Camp Grounds, 1931 Soquel San Jose Rd (AT CAPACITY)

Cabrillo College, 6500 Soquel Drive, Aptos CA

Santa Cruz Bible Church, 440 Frederick Street, Santa Cruz

Simpkins Family Swim Center, 919 17th Ave (ADA only)

Twin Lakes Church, 2701 Cabrillo College Drive

Congregational Church Shelter, 4951 Soquel Drive in Soquel

Harbor High School, 300 La Fonda Ave., Santa Cruz

Rodeway Inn, 1620 West Beach St., Watsonville

Animal Evacuation Centers

Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds, 2601 E. Lake Avenue in Watsonville

Large farm animals are being accepted at Cowpalace. For information and assistance contact (650) 450-0520

Watsonville Animal Shelter, 580 Airport Blvd

Road Closures

San Mateo County

State Route 1 at Gazos Creek

Cloverdale Road between Pescadero Creek Road and Gazos Creek.

Pescadero Creek Road at Butano cut off

Pescadero Creek Road at Burns Valley Road

Santa Cruz County

State Route 1 at Shaffer Road to Ano Nuevo

State Route 9 at Lower Glen Arbor to Rincon Trail head

Empire Grade at Heller Drive

Upper Zayante South closed at State Route 35

Hutchinson Road at State Route 35

State Route 35 at Bear Creek Rd to Boulder Creek

Mount Hermon Road at Locatelli Lane to Graham Hill Road

Graham Hill Road at Lockewood Lane to State Route 9

Westbound Mount Hermon at Glen Canyon Rd to Graham Hill Road

LNU Lightning Complex (Lake, Sonoma, Napa, Solano counties)

Size: 375,209 acres

Containment: 89%

Injuries: 4 civilians

Fatalities: 5

Structures Destroyed: 1,491

Structures Threatened: 1,350

Structures Damaged: 232

This complex includes:

Hennessey Fire in Napa and Lake County (merged with Gamble, Green, Markley, Spanish, Aetna, Round, Morgan Fires): 317,909 acres; 89% contained

Walbridge Fire in Sonoma County (merged with Stewarts): 54,940 acres; 94% contained

Meyers Fire in Sonoma County: 2,360 acres; 100% contained

LNU Evacuation Order, Warning Map

Evacuation Orders

Napa County

Berryessa-Knoxville Road from Eastside Road to the Napa/Lake county line (this does not include Eastside Road)

Evacuation Warnings

Colusa County

Zone C2

All area and residents North of Colusa/Yolo County line, east of SR 16, west of Sand Creek/Green Road, and South of the dead-end of Spring Valley Road

Lake County

East of Middletown Area East of Hwy 29 North of Lake / Napa County line South of Butts Canyon Road East of Cailayomi Road to Western Mine Road St. Helena Creek Rd

North of Lower Lake Area North of Morgan Valley Road East of the Intersection of Morgan Valley Road and Sky High Ridge Road South of HWY 20 West of the Lake/Colusa/ Yolo County lines

South of Lower Lake Area South of Morgan Valley Rd. East of Chimney Rock/ Canyon Rd. North of Jerusalem Grade Rd. extending to Lake/Napa County line West of the Lake/Napa County line

Middletown Area East of Guenoc Winery Rd. North Butts Canyon Rd. South of Grange Rd. West of Lake/Napa County line South of Butts Canyon Rd. to Cailayomi Rd. East of St. Helena Creek Rd. North of HWY 29 West of Cailayomi Rd. extending to Western Mine Road.



Napa County

Properties on the east side of Silverado Trail from Rosedale Road to Deer Park Road

Howell Mountain Road (AKA Old Howell Mountain Road) from Conn ValleyRoad up to the intersection of White Cottage Road

Howell Mountain Road from Deer Park Road to Pope Valley Road, including the community of Angwin

White Cottage Road

Ink Grade from White Cottage Road to Pope Valley Road

Chiles Pope Valley Road from 128 to Pope Valley Road, Pope Valley Road to Aetna Springs Road, all roads in between, including Lower Chiles ValleyRoad

Pope Canyon Road from Pope Valley Road to Hardin Road, to include Hardin Road and Dollarhide Road

Butts Canyon Road from Aetna Springs Road to the Napa/Lake County line

Snell Valley Road, including Berryessa Estates sub-division

Soda Canyon from Loma Vista to 3700 Soda Canyon Road (Dead End)

Atlas Peak from 2462 Atlas Peak Road (Bubbling Wells Pet Cemetery) to the dead end.

Deer Park Road from Silverado Trail to the intersection of White CottageRoad and Howell Mountain Road. This will include the community of Deer Park, Glass Mountain, Crystal Springs, and St. Helena Hospital

Highway 128 (Capell Valley Road/Sage Canyon Rd) from Chiles PopeValley Road to Wragg Canyon Road. (Wragg Canyon Road remains closed and under an Evacuation Order)

Highway 121 (Monticello Road) from Vichy Avenue to Highway 128 (Moskowite Corners)

Berryessa Knoxville Road from Highway 128 (at Turtle Rock) to SpanishFlat Loop Road, to include Spanish Flat Loop

Solano County

Solano County begins phased repopulation process; helping residentssafely return home after evacuation. Only residents are permitted to re-

enter the area with appropriate Identification.

Sonoma County

Zone – 2E2

South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road

North of Chemise Road

West of the center of Dry Creek (the actual creek)

East of Wallace Creek Road

Zone – 2E3

South of Chemise Road

North of Westside Road

East of Wallace Creek Road

West of the Center of Dry Creek (the actual creek)

Zone – 2E4

South of Palmer Creek Road

North of McCray Ridge Road and Sweetwater Springs Road

East of the Dry Creek (the actual creek)

Zone – 1B3

East of McCray Ridge Road and Pool Ridge

North of Old Cazadero Road

West of King Ridge Road

South of Skaggs Springs Road

Portions of 1D4 and 1D5 (Town of Guerneville)

North of the Russian River

South Rio Nido Road at Armstrong Woods Road

West of Foothill Boulevard at River Road

East of Old Cazadero Road

Yolo County

Zone 1 – All area of zone west of fires edge

Zone 2 – West of SR 16 North of Rumsey Canyon Rd.

Evacuation Centers

Lake County

Kelseyville High School parking lot: 5480 Main Street in Kelseyville

Napa County

Crosswalk Community Church at 2590 First Street in Napa

Sonoma County

Santa Rosa Fairgrounds: 1350 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa

Petaluma Veterans Building: 1094 Petaluma Blvd in South Petaluma

Animal Evacuation Centers

Napa County

Napa County Animal Shelter at 942 Hartle Court in Napa

Valley Brook Equestrian Center at 1132 EL Centro Ave. in Napa

Napa Valley Horseman’s Association at 1200 Foster Road in Napa

Ag 4 Youth at 1200 Foster Rd. in Napa

Solano County

Vallejo Fairgrounds, 900 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo (large animals, current count 211 animals)

Solano County Animal Shelter, 2510 Claybank Rd (small animals only, current count 285 animals)

Kelseyville High School parking lot 5480 Main Street Kelseyville, CA

Road Closures

Lake County

Lower Lake Morgan Valley Road eastbound at Sky High Ridge Rd. Spruce Grove Road (north) eastbound at SR 29 Clayton Creek Road eastbound at SR 29 Hofacker Lane eastbound at SR 29 Lake Ridge Road northbound at Morgan Valley Road A Street eastbound at SR 29

Hidden Valley Lake Spruce Grove Road (south) eastbound at SR 29 Hartman Road eastbound at SR 29 Grange Road eastbound at SR 29

Middletown Butts Canyon Road eastbound at SR 29



Napa County

SR-121 at Circle Oaks — closed Eastbound

SR-128 at Napa/Solano county line — No traffic westbound

Butts Canyon Road at Guenoc

SR-128 at Silverado Trail

Atlas Peak Road at Circle R Ranch

Howell Mountain Road

Deer Park at Silverado Trail

Glass Mountain Road and Silverado Trail

Crystal Springs at Silverado Trail

SR-128 at County Line (Putah Creek Bridge)

Sonoma County

Sonoma County road closures:

River Rd westbound @ River Drive

River Rd eastbound and westbound @ Odd Fellows Park Rd River Rd eastbound @ Hwy 116

Hwy 116 eastbound @ Old Cazadero Rd (Old Cazadero Rd is open)

King Ridge Rd northbound and southbound @ Sewell Rd

King Ridge Rd northbound and southbound @ Cazadero Hwy

Dry Creek Rd westbound @ Dutcher Creek Rd (no traffic on Dry Creek to Skaggs Springs Rd)

Yoakim Bridge Rd westbound @ Dry Creek Rd

Lambert Bridge Rd westbound @ Dry Creek (no traffic west, across the bridge)

Westside Rd westbound @ Hendricks Street (no traffic west of the bridge)

22303 Skaggs Springs Rd eastbound @ Anvil Ranch

Wohler Rd/Westside Rd northbound @ Eastside Rd (Eastside Rd is open)

Solano County

Foothill Road westbound at Auburn Way

Cherry Glenn Road westbound at Lyon Road

Lyon Road southbound at Cherry Glenn

Pleasants Valley Road southbound at SR 128

Pleasants Valley Road northbound at Cherry Glenn Road

Lyon Road northbound at Rollingwood Dr.

Gibson Canyon Road southbound at Cantelow Rd.

Cantelow Rd. westbound at Gibson Canyon Rd.

Gibson Canyon Rd. N northbound at Solar Hills Dr.

Putah Creek Rd. westbound at 3851 Putah Creek Rd.

Peaceful Glen Rd. westbound at Olivas Lane

Vaca Valley Rd. E westbound at Bucktown Lane

Bucktown Lane northbound at Vaca Valley Rd. E

SCU Lightning Complex (Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara counties)

Size: 396,624 acres

Containment: 86%

Injuries: 5 (3 first responders, 2 civilians)

Fatalities: 0

Structures Destroyed: 159

Structures Threatened: 0

Structures Damaged: 21

The main fires in this complex are:

Deer Zone (Contra Costa County): Round Fire, Palm Fire, Marsh Fire, Briones Fire

Calaveras Zone (Alameda/Santa Clara/Stanislaus counties): Kilkare Fire, Arroyo Fire, Mill Creek Fire, Welch Fire, Ohlone Fire, Reservoir Fire

Canyon Zone (Stanislaus/San Joaquin/Merced counties): Peg Leg Fire, Terravilla Fire, Del Puerto Fire, and Peach Fire

SCU Evacuation Order, Warning Map

Evacuation Orders

Alameda County

All evacuation orders lifted

Santa Clara County

Zone 2A

East of the fire perimeter to Mines Rd. and San Antonio Rd.

West of Mines Rd. and San Antonio Rd. to the fire perimeter

South of the Alameda/Santa Clara County line to HWY 130

North of HWY 130 to the Alameda/Santa Clara County line

Zone 3A

East of San Felipe Rd. to the Santa Clara/Stanislaus County Line

South of Mt. Hamilton/ HWY 130

West of Santa Clara/Stanislaus County line to San Felipe Rd.

Zone 9

South of the Alameda/Santa Clara County line in between Mines Rd. and the Stanislaus/San Joaquin County line to Del Puerto Canyon Rd.

East of Mines Rd. to Santa Clara/Stanislaus County line

North of Del Puerto Canyon Rd. to Alameda/Santa Clara County line in between Mines Rd. and the Stanislaus/San Joaquin County

West of Santa Clara/Stanislaus County line to Mines Rd. in between the Alameda/Santa Clara County line and Del Puerto Canyon Rd.

Evacuation Warnings

Alameda County

All evacuation warnings lifted

Santa Clara County

All evacuation warnings lifted

San Joaquin County

All evacuation orders and warnings lifted

Evacuation Centers

Creekside Middle School: 535 Peregrine Drive in Patterson

Milpitas Library: 160 N. Main St in Milpitas

Ann Sobrato High School Performing Arts Building at 401 Burnett Avenue in Morgan Hill

Animal Evacuation Centers

County of Santa Clara Animal Services: (408 )686-3900 (For the unincorporated areas of Santa Clara County, Morgan Hill, and Gilroy)

Hold Your Horses Live Stock: (925)-584-1976 (Large Animals in Canyon Zone)

Alameda County Animal Services (925)803-7041 (Large and small animal shelter and assistance)

Road Closures

Mines Rd. at DelValle Road (DelValle residents only)

Intersection of Mines Rd., Del Puerto Canyon Rd. and San Antonio Valley Rd. – No traffic north or south (west) from intersection

Quimby Rd. at Mount Hamilton Rd. – Hard closure

Size: 3,072 acres

Containment: 10%

Evacuation Orders

Silverhills Rd

Fox Drive

Noren Wy

Evacuation Warnings

West of Shoreline Highway between Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in Olema south to Bolinas

Sir Francis Drake to the Bay Area Ridge Trail, continuing to the Bolinas Ridge Fire Road and the McCurdy Trail – all areas west of those intersections

Point Reyes National Seashore west of Highway 1 is now closed to all visitors

Highway 1 at the greenbridge (Lagunitas Creek) south to the intersection of Highway 1 and Sir Francis Drake (Southern Intersection in Olema).

Sir Francis Drake to the top of Olema Hill – everything north of Sir Francis Drake.

Everything between the above intersections to the east to Olema Hill and west of Highway 1.

Park Closures

Point Reyes National Seashore total closure

Road Closures

Limantor Road

Coastal traffic be limited to local traffic only

