Bay Area Spare the Air Alert in effect through Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air Alert for Tuesday, Sep. 1st through Thursday, Sep. 3rd due to wildfire smoke.

Spare the Air Alerts are issued when air quality is unhealthy. It is highly encouraged that Bay Area residents avoid going outside to protect their health.

It’s also illegal for Bay Area residents and businesses to use their fireplaces, wood stoves, pellet stoves, outdoor fire pits or any other wood-burning devices during the alert.

