BBQ ashes spark house fire in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (BCN) – A house fire Monday afternoon in Santa Rosa was sparked by improperly discarded ashes from a barbecue earlier in the day, fire officials said.

The blaze was reported about 12:30 p.m. at a one-story home in the 1300 block of Rivera Court, according to Santa Rosa Fire Department Battalion Chief Matt Dahl.

When crews arrived they found smoke coming from the roof and rear of the home. The fire had started on the outside and was spreading inside and into the attic, fire officials said.

Firefighters cut openings in the roof to release smoke and heat in the attic.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The blaze was deemed accidental and damage was estimated at $150,000.