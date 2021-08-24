Biden approves major disaster declaration for wildfires burning in California

KRON4
by: KRON4 Staff
President Joe Biden speaks about the situation in Afghanistan in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for California wildfires burning in Lassen, Nevada, Placer and Plumas counties.
JUST IN: President Joe Biden approves major disaster declaration for California wildfires burning in Lassen, Nevada, Placer and Plumas counties.The approval is specific to the Dixie and River fires, Gov. Newsom’s office confirmed tonight.— Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) August 25, 2021
JUST IN: President Joe Biden approves major disaster declaration for California wildfires burning in Lassen, Nevada, Placer and Plumas counties.The approval is specific to the Dixie and River fires, Gov. Newsom’s office confirmed tonight.
The approval is specific to the Dixie and River fires, Gov. Newsom’s office confirmed tonight.