SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Due to ongoing wildfires across California, many state parks have closed on Thursday.
More than two dozen parks will fully or partially close.
Campers who had reservations will be contacted about canceling information.
Big Basin Redwoods State Park, which is the oldest state park in California, will be closing after it was severely damaged in the CZU August Lightning Complex Fires in Santa Cruz County.
The park’s headquarters, historic core and campgrounds were damaged.
All campers and visitors were evacuated.
This park will be closed until further notice.
Here is a list of parks that will be closing:
CZU August Lightning Complex Fires
Fully Closed:
- Año Nuevo SP
- Big Basin Redwoods SP (including Rancho Del Oso)
- Butano SP
- Castle Rock SP
- Henry Cowell Redwoods SP
- Portola Redwoods SP
Beach Fire
Partially Closed:
- Mono Lake Tufa State Natural Reserve (SNR) – portions of south side closed including South Tufa and Navy Beach (U.S. Forest Service).
Deer Zone Fire
Fully Closed
- Carnegie State Vehicular Recreation Area
- Mount Diablo SP
Dolan Fire
Fully Closed
- Andrew Molera SP
- Garrapata SP
- Julia Pfeiffer Burns SP
- John Little SNR
- Limekiln SP
- Pfeiffer Big Sur SP
- Point Lobos SNR
- Point Sur SHP
Jones Fire
Fully Closed
- Empire Mine State Historic Park (SHP)
- Malakoff Diggins SHP
- South Yuba River SP
LNU Lightning Complex Fires
Fully Closed
- Armstrong Redwoods SNR
- Austin Creek State Recreation Area
- Fort Ross SHP
SCU Lightning Complex Fires
- Fully Closed
- Henry W. Coe SP
Woodward Fire
Fully Closed
- Tomales Bay SP
Partially Closed
- Mount Tamalpais SP– upper mountain and campgrounds closed, day-use is strongly discouraged.
Latest Stories:
- Berryessa Highlands devastated by flames from LNU Lightning Complex fires
- House Democrats continue push to oust postmaster general over mail delays
- Big Basin Redwoods, dozens of state parks closed due to California wildfires
- DNC Night 4: Biden seeking party, national unity in convention climax
- Lawmakers push for new COVID-19 funding, as special session begins this weekend