Big Basin Redwoods, dozens of state parks closed due to California wildfires

Wildfires

A massive column of smoke rises above Highway 1 just north of the Santa Cruz County line as a section of the CZU August Lightning Complex burns above Waddell Beach, Wednesday Aug. 19, 2020, northwest of Santa Cruz, Calif. (Shmuel Thaler/The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Due to ongoing wildfires across California, many state parks have closed on Thursday.

More than two dozen parks will fully or partially close.

Campers who had reservations will be contacted about canceling information.

Big Basin Redwoods State Park, which is the oldest state park in California, will be closing after it was severely damaged in the CZU August Lightning Complex Fires in Santa Cruz County.

The park’s headquarters, historic core and campgrounds were damaged.

All campers and visitors were evacuated.

This park will be closed until further notice.

Here is a list of parks that will be closing:

CZU August Lightning Complex Fires

Fully Closed:

  • Año Nuevo SP
  • Big Basin Redwoods SP (including Rancho Del Oso)
  • Butano SP
  • Castle Rock SP
  • Henry Cowell Redwoods SP
  • Portola Redwoods SP

Beach Fire

Partially Closed:

  • Mono Lake Tufa State Natural Reserve (SNR) – portions of south side closed including South Tufa and Navy Beach (U.S. Forest Service).

Deer Zone Fire

Fully Closed

  • Carnegie State Vehicular Recreation Area
  • Mount Diablo SP

Dolan Fire

Fully Closed

  • Andrew Molera SP
  • Garrapata SP
  •  Julia Pfeiffer Burns SP
  • John Little SNR
  • Limekiln SP
  • Pfeiffer Big Sur SP
  • Point Lobos SNR
  • Point Sur SHP

Jones Fire

Fully Closed

  • Empire Mine State Historic Park (SHP)
  • Malakoff Diggins SHP
  • South Yuba River SP

LNU Lightning Complex Fires

Fully Closed

  • Armstrong Redwoods SNR
  • Austin Creek State Recreation Area
  • Fort Ross SHP

SCU Lightning Complex Fires

  • Fully Closed
  • Henry W. Coe SP

Woodward Fire

Fully Closed

  • Tomales Bay SP

Partially Closed

  • Mount Tamalpais SP– upper mountain and campgrounds closed, day-use is strongly discouraged.

