Big Basin Redwoods, dozens of state parks closed due to California wildfires

A massive column of smoke rises above Highway 1 just north of the Santa Cruz County line as a section of the CZU August Lightning Complex burns above Waddell Beach, Wednesday Aug. 19, 2020, northwest of Santa Cruz, Calif. (Shmuel Thaler/The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Due to ongoing wildfires across California, many state parks have closed on Thursday.

More than two dozen parks will fully or partially close.

Campers who had reservations will be contacted about canceling information.

Big Basin Redwoods State Park, which is the oldest state park in California, will be closing after it was severely damaged in the CZU August Lightning Complex Fires in Santa Cruz County.

The park’s headquarters, historic core and campgrounds were damaged.

All campers and visitors were evacuated.

This park will be closed until further notice.

This was the first state park in California, and part of our heart. We are devastated. https://t.co/K0mWUqpJeA — Santa Cruz County (@sccounty) August 20, 2020

Here is a list of parks that will be closing:

CZU August Lightning Complex Fires

Fully Closed:

Año Nuevo SP

Big Basin Redwoods SP (including Rancho Del Oso)

Butano SP

Castle Rock SP

Henry Cowell Redwoods SP

Portola Redwoods SP

Beach Fire

Partially Closed:

Mono Lake Tufa State Natural Reserve (SNR) – portions of south side closed including South Tufa and Navy Beach (U.S. Forest Service).

Deer Zone Fire

Fully Closed

Carnegie State Vehicular Recreation Area

Mount Diablo SP

Dolan Fire

Fully Closed

Andrew Molera SP

Garrapata SP

Julia Pfeiffer Burns SP

John Little SNR

Limekiln SP

Pfeiffer Big Sur SP

Point Lobos SNR

Point Sur SHP

Jones Fire

Fully Closed

Empire Mine State Historic Park (SHP)

Malakoff Diggins SHP

South Yuba River SP

LNU Lightning Complex Fires

Fully Closed

Armstrong Redwoods SNR

Austin Creek State Recreation Area

Fort Ross SHP

SCU Lightning Complex Fires

Fully Closed

Henry W. Coe SP

Woodward Fire

Fully Closed

Tomales Bay SP

Partially Closed

Mount Tamalpais SP– upper mountain and campgrounds closed, day-use is strongly discouraged.

