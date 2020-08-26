Big Basin Redwoods survive CZU Lightning Complex fires

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The CZU Lightning Complex fires went through the oldest state park in California.
Pictures show what the Big Basin Redwoods State Park looks like now.
There are redwood trees close to 2,000 years-old in the park.
But good news – many of those trees survived.
When forest fires, windstorms, and lightning hit redwood trees, those that don’t topple over can resprout.
Park officials will be inspecting the trees in the coming days.
