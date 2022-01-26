Big Sur wildfire is 55% contained, officials say

The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Big Sur and Palo Colorado Canyon’s fire containment level is 55%, officials said as of Wednesday morning.

Current updates show the fire’s size is 700 acres and it has destroyed one structure. There are no reported injuries.

Highway 1 is closed from Garrapata Creek to Point Sur.

Evacuations are still occurring.

Officials report the fire started as an escaped pile burn on Jan. 21.

Cal Fire officials say the current high humidity levels and light winds remain favorable for putting out the fire. The fire remained minimal overnight due to the weather.

Firefighters continue to strengthen control lines and mopping hotspots, officials say.

Fire evacuees can call 211, or visit the Cal Fire website for information and assistance.