Black bear treated for wildfire injuries released back to wild

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A black bear from northern California was released back to the wild after receiving treatment for injuries from the North Complex Fire in Butte County.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Lt. Barry Ceccone said the bear weighed about 370 lbs. and was located near the town of Berry Creek suffering from burns to all four paw pads. The bear was unable to walk on his own when found.

The bear was tranquilized and was transported where he was evaluated by CDFW Wildlife Veterinarians.

In addition to the burned paws, the bear was also suffering from a minor eye injury and showed radiographic signs suggesting possible lung injury from smoke inhalation.

The CDFW veterinarians say they determined that the injuries were potentially treatable and the bear was a candidate for rehabilitation and eventual release.

The bear was kept in a quiet enclosure with 3-7 days between treatments and staff monitored him around the clock, using remote cameras.

The bear was released in a safe site untouched by the fire’s path, about 25 miles from where he was found.

Latest Posts