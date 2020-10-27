Blue Ridge Fire in Yorba Linda grows to 1,100 acres; homes evacuated

A wind-driven fire burning in Yorba Linda has prompted evacuations in the area, officials said Monday.

The Blue Ridge Fire had grown more than 1,100 acres by 4:30 p.m., and 1,170 homes in three neighborhoods were under evacuation orders. In addition, 481 homes were listed under voluntary evacuation, officials said. Previously, fire officials had said that 70,000 homes were evacuated during the emergency.

The flames were reported shortly after 1 p.m. on the eastern edge of Yorba Linda, near Blue Ridge Drive and Big Horn Mountain Way, Cal Fire said in tweet.

Residents north of the 91 Freeway and east of Gypsum Canyon were asked to leave their homes Monday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The area included Bryant Ranch Elementary. Students, who had returned for in-person instruction, were bused to nearby Esperanza High School where parents picked them up, officials said.

Later, fire officials said the Hidden Hills community of Yorba Linda was also under evacuation.

At least two homes sustained heavy damage from flames, video from the scene showed.

Many residents stayed behind to try and protect their homes themselves.

Displaced residents could go to the Thomas Lasorda Jr. Field House at 4701 Casa Loma Ave. in Yorba Linda.

Small animals could be taken to O.C. Animal Care Services at 1630 Victoria Road in Tustin.

The blaze was burning in rugged terrain and threatening power lines in the area, aerial video from Sky5 showed. Just before 4 p.m., the blaze was burning dangerously close to train tracks, as a freight train appeared to be stalled in the area.

The Richard Nixon Foundation said it was working to protect “Yorba Linda’s most famous building,” the birthplace of President Nixon.

The home is on the grounds of The Richard Nixon Library & Museum, which is on the west end of the city and not within the area under evacuation.

Crews on Monday were also working to control the Silverado Fire in Irvine, which has grown to 7,200 acres and was also being fanned by gusty Santa Ana winds.

Authorities grounded all air units fighting the Silverado Fire due to dangerous winds, but officials said that a DC-10 air tanker was making water drops on the Blue Ridge Fire at some point.

On the ground, Orange County firefighters were assisted by the Ventura County Fire Department as well as the L.A. city and county agencies.

Crews were expected to work on the blaze overnight.

