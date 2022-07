LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire ignited in Livermore on Thursday night, resulting in the closure of a road.

The Alameda County Fire Department said on Twitter that a fire started near North Vasco Road. Southbound Vasco Road closed due to the fire.

The fire was reported to be a half-acre in size and spreading at a moderate rate. Anyone in the area is asked to look out for firefighters.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.