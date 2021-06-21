Brush fire reported near I-680 in Solano County

CORDELIA, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are working to contain a fire burning off of Interstate 680 near Oakridge Ln, Cordelia.

#GoodFire – CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is responding to assist on a vegetation fire off I-680 near Oakridge Ln, Cordelia. If traveling in the area use caution. #CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/Sis0Tkax4t — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 21, 2021

As of now, the fire is estimated to be between 2-3 acres.

This story is breaking. Refresh for updates.