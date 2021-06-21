Wildfire Resources

Brush fire reported near I-680 in Solano County

Wildfires

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CORDELIA, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are working to contain a fire burning off of Interstate 680 near Oakridge Ln, Cordelia.

As of now, the fire is estimated to be between 2-3 acres.

This story is breaking. Refresh for updates.

