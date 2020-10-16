CA DOE launches fundraiser to help communities impacted by wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The California Department of Education has launched a fundraiser to help communities impacted by wildfires.

The Emergency Response Fund was created to collect donations for schools affected.

The money collected will be used for food, water, computers, hotspots, PPE, and other distance learning supplies.

During a news conference on Thursday, State Superintendent Tony Thurmond said:

“Today, we’re calling on Californians and all Americans to help. We’ll be announcing a new emergency relief fund, in partnership with California’s Dedicated for Education Fund, our partner CDEF, to provide additional resources to communities like Butte and Napa, and many, many more that we know need the support. We know that we are just now entering fire season and we’re going to have to really be prepared for what’s going to happen.”

If you would like to donate to the fundraiser, visit the CDEF GoFundMe Page.

