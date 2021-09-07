Cache Fire: Newsom declares state of emergency in Lake County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – After the Cache Fire ripped through Lake County causing major damage, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Tuesday.
This will help the county remove hazardous debris and ash quicker, and provide public services for the victims.
The Cache Fire started on August 18 and burned about 80 acres — In addition, many residents were forced to evacuate.
A state of emergency has also been previously proclaimed in counties impacted by the:
- Caldor Fire
- McFarland and Monument Fires
- Antelope and River Fires
- Dixie Fire
- Fly and Tamarack Fires
- Lave Fire
- Beckwourth Complex Fire
Executive orders have also been signed by Newsom to strengthen wildfire response and recovery efforts.