Cache Fire: Newsom declares state of emergency in Lake County

Firefighter Cory Souza sprays water at Cache Creek Mobile Home Estates where the Cache Fire leveled dozens of residences on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Clearlake, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – After the Cache Fire ripped through Lake County causing major damage, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Tuesday.

This will help the county remove hazardous debris and ash quicker, and provide public services for the victims.

The Cache Fire started on August 18 and burned about 80 acres — In addition, many residents were forced to evacuate.

A state of emergency has also been previously proclaimed in counties impacted by the:

Caldor Fire

McFarland and Monument Fires

Antelope and River Fires

Dixie Fire

Fly and Tamarack Fires

Lave Fire

Beckwourth Complex Fire

Executive orders have also been signed by Newsom to strengthen wildfire response and recovery efforts.