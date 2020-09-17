Cal Fire opens areas of CZU Lightning Complex fires for repopulation

(BCN) — Most fire evacuation zones in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties can be repopulated, as Cal Fire removed additional evacuation warnings on Wednesday.

The CZU Lightning Complex displaced up to 77,000 evacuees in the two counties at its peak. Approximately 921 people remain evacuated as of Wednesday morning, as some warnings and orders remain in place.

A full evacuation zone map is available at http://www.smco.community.zonehaven.com/.

Some road closures are still in place as well. In San Mateo County, Gazos Creek and Canyon Road at Cloverdale Road are closed.

In Santa Cruz County, there are closures at Swanton Road entirely at State Route 1, Upper SR-236 at Waterman Gap Loop, Lower State Route 236 at Midway Ranch Road and China Grade Road at Mile Post Marker 1.71.

The CZU fires are 95 percent contained as of Wednesday evening and have consumed 86,509 acres in the two counties. Cal Fire expects full containment by Sep. 20 at 8 p.m. The fires have caused one death and destroyed 1,490 structures.

Fire recovery resources are available at https://www.smcgov.org/smc-wildfire-recovery and https://santacruzcoe.org/wildfires/.

Cal Fire incident information is available at www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.

