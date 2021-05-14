Grass fire burning in San Mateo County

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Cal Fire crews are responding to a grass fire in the Huddart Park area of San Mateo County, officials said.

Smoke was first reported around 6 a.m. Friday according to officials.

The fire is currently sized at around a quarter of an acre and is burning in forest litter in very steep terrain near the Toyon Campground, authorities said.

Ground crews have made access and a helicopter is currently making water drops on the fire.

This video shows how steep and forested the terrain is as @calfireSCU Copter 902 makes water drops on the #CañadaFire. pic.twitter.com/QPGbIvCDDc — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) May 14, 2021

