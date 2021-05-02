Cal fire responds to Basin Fire reported in Santa Cruz Mountains

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) – Crews responded Sunday afternoon to a fire at Big Basin Redwoods State Park, in an area that burned during last year’s CZU Lightning Complex fires.

LATEST: Copter 106 from @Calfirescu is making water drops on the #BasinFire, which is burning roughly 1/2 acre on Hihn Hammond Truck Trail in Santa Cruz County. CAL FIRE CZU was dispatched at 12:11pm. This is burning within #CZULightningComplex burn area. pic.twitter.com/XXC6BPrKwC — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) May 2, 2021

The blaze, dubbed the Basin Fire, was reported about 12:11 p.m., and Cal Fire posted photos of a plume of smoke coming from the remote area.

As of 1:30 p.m., the blaze was estimated at less than an acre near the Hihn Hammond Truck Trail and was burning debris and dead vegetation on the forest floor, a Cal Fire spokesperson said. No structures are threatened

Multiple engines and crews were dispatched and are trying to access the fire, and a Cal Fire helicopter is making water drops.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.